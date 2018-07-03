I woke up this morning in my “comfy chair.” It was one of those nights that I fell asleep watching the news at 10 p.m. and nodded off, sleeping all night in my wonderful “comfy chair.” It does not happen often, just a couple of times a week. It does save on how often I have to wash my bed sheets, and I wake up much closer to the kitchen and breakfast, one of my six favorite meals a day. Breakfast, snack, lunch, snack, dinner, snack! This morning, I plan to dine on eggs over easy, toast, juice, coffee, melon and my favorite food anytime “BACON!”
Studies show that 275.61 million Americans consumed bacon in 2017, spending over six billion dollars. That’s about 18 pounds of bacon per American. According to “Bacon Facts & Statistics”, that bacon was invented in 1500 B.C. by the Chinese. Sixty-five percent of Americans would support bacon as our National Food! Americans eat eggs with bacon 71 percent of the time. The number of Baconaters that Wendy’s sold in the first eight weeks was 25 million!
Bacon can be consumed at every meal, including snack time! The smell of fresh brewed coffee and sizzling bacon in the cast iron pan is the “best part of waking up” in my book. Nebraska consumes the most bacon at 132 percent above the average; Michigan is 19 percent above the national average. C’mon Michigan, we can take the lead if we try!
It seems that when most people go to see their family practioner they are told to cut down on the fat consumption. While there is mixed data on the benefits of low fat high carb and high fat low carb diets, there is no mixed feeling about the love of eating bacon. In fact, most of my elderly friends seem to live a long life while eating real butter, real eggs and lots and lots of bacon. I must tell you to follow your doctor’s direction, but I seem to be able to give up ice cream, but not bacon.
There are so many foods that are enhanced by adding bacon. What is a BLT without bacon? There’s bacon wrapped filet mignon, hamburger with bacon, bacon meatballs, baked potato with bacon, green beans with bacon and bacon grease, bacon ice cream, spinach-bacon salad, sweet bacon cooked in the oven with brown sugar, bacon quesadillas, bacon wrapped jalapeños, most soups taste better with bacon in them, bacon wrapped anything, “Angels On Horseback” oysters wrapped in bacon, bacon bits for your salad (so you will eat a salad), bacon wrapped meatloaf. Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches beat out peanut butter and banana (sorry Elvis). My list could fill a book, in fact there is a book “Fifty Shades Of Bacon.” Even Clare Michigan’s “Cops & Donuts” has a bacon donut called the “Squealer!” My dogs just love “Beggin Strips” and “Canine Carry Outs” bacon flavor snacks.
Bacon is made by rubbing pork loin or pork belly with salt and spices – the primary way to make bacon. Many local butcher shops have their own homemade bacon! You can make bacon out of other parts of your pig; collar bacon is made from the back of the pig near the neck, cottage bacon is made from the lean meat of a boneless pork shoulder and jowl bacon is cured and smoked cheeks of pork, sure to make you smile!
My wife yelled out from the kitchen, “Joel, your bacon is ready!” Time to get up out of my “comfy chair” and have breakfast with my favorite bacon! If you have a favorite bacon recipe, send it to me in care of the Record or on email! As “Porky Pig” would say, “That’s All Folks!”
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – Joel Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer”. joelmvernier@aol.com ©