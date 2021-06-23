Gladwin County
The Friends of the Gladwin County Libraries (FOGCL) would like to express their sincere appreciation for the support of the community during the Spring Book Sale. Even while still in throws of the pandemic, the group was able to see good fund raising from the event with book and artwork sales of over $1,400.
They also sold 42 memberships in the Friends of the Libraries. This event was successful and came about by the generous donations of used books, community attendance and book purchases.
The funds that the Friends accrue are used when needed to support the programs or planned improvements of the county libraries. This in turn gives the citizens of Gladwin County better resources in the library facilities and more programs for young and old to participate in.
The group is very pleased to announce that on Tuesday, June 15 they were able to present a check to the Library Board of Trustees in the amount of $7,500 to use for the upgrading of lighting in the Gladwin Library and a new LED sign to be a replacement of the old sign at James Robertson Dr. and Cedar St/ M-61. This along with grants received by the library will be a great improvement in many ways. Earlier in the year, the Friends of the Libraries also presented their usual donation of $2,000 for the Summer Reading Program.
Coming up on August 13 will be the Friends sponsored K of C Fish Fry. When you attend and place your order, please mention that you are there to support the Friends of the Libraries. Doing so will allow them to mark your order ticket so that the Friends may receive $1 for each ticket as extra income. Also, if the K of C serves over 300 dinners that night, the Friends get $1 for each over that. They ask that everyone would please attend and support them for this endeavor. Funds raised from the fish fry will go toward the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides a book a month for small children that are registered.
For all of you out there that have excess books sitting around, the Friends do accept donated books in good condition, not musty or severely damaged. Books can be brought to the library and placed near the “giving tree” in the lobby. They will be moved, processed, and boxed for the next sale or used to restock shelves where books have been purchased.
You can now purchase used books anytime the library is open. The used bookstore has recently opened for shoppers during most library hours, plus there are books available near the elevator upstairs and in the front lobby. Each area now has an “honesty drop box” to receive your payment and/or donations for your convenience.
Friends of the Gladwin Co. Libraries meet on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the large meeting room of the library. All are welcome to attend. If you have a few spare hours, they could use your help in the book room to sort, shelve and/or pack books. There is always something to get done.
There are two phone numbers that may now be used to reach the library. The main desk of the library is 989-427-8221 and the phone in the Genealogy Room located just down the hall is 989-347-1003; you can use either of these numbers to reach the used bookstore volunteers. The Friends of the Libraries hope to see you soon, bringing or buying books to support the libraries or just to say hello.