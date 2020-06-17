GLADWIN – On June 1, Jessica Brenton of Gladwin and Karen Steinkraus of Gladwin were chosen as the winners of the Flynn Lumber Do It Best $500 in merchandise shopping giveaways. Jessica and Karen were selected at random from entries submitted at the store from March 20 through June 7. Flynn Lumber would like to congratulate both Jessica and Karen.
Retail sales manager Nick Hudecz said that Flynn Lumber Do It Best is delighted to provide two of their customers the opportunity to make their Spring projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of the year, and we’re glad that Jessica and Karen will be able to choose whatever products they want to get the job done! We thank all those who entered for their participation, and we’re looking forward to providing more fun promotions like this in the future.”
Flynn Lumber is a member of Do it Best Corporation, the only U.S. based, member owned hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. Retailers nationwide participated in the Dual $500 sweepstakes as part of the Do it Best Corp. Two winners were chosen from each participatingstore.