Gladwin
On December 1, Wes Armbruster of Beaverton and Georgann Schuster of Gladwin were chosen as the winners of the Flynn Lumber Do It Best $500 in merchandise Shopping Giveaways. Wes and Georgann were selected at random from hundreds of entries submitted at the store from August 28 through December 1, 2021. Flynn Lumber would like to congratulate both Wes and Georgann!
“Flynn Lumber Do It Best is delighted to provide two of our customers the opportunity to make their holiday season a little more exciting,” Flynn Lumber Retail Sales Manager, Nick Hudecz said. “Everyone has a few extra items on their lists this time of the year, and we’re glad to provide this opportunity to Wes and Georgann.”
Georgann paid her good fortune forward, and donated her 500 dollars in merchandise to the local branch of Habitat For Humanity.
“We thank all those who entered for their participation, and we’re looking forward to providing more fun promotions like this in the future.” said Hudecz.