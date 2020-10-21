The Knights of Columbus are having their first fish fry in a long time. Here are the details:
When: Friday, October 23 from 4-7 p.m. or until we run out of food.
Where: St. Cecilia south parking lot off State St.
How: Take out only.
Cost: $10 per meal.
Someone will meet you at your car or truck, take your money or check and bring you your meals. The menu will consist of three pieces of either baked or fried fish, baked beans, red potatoes, coleslaw, and a piece of cake. Having the correct amount of money for payment will make it easy. We are hoping you can make it. It is different, but could be a lot of fun.
More: in our recent adult education class, we are learning that many people have confusing assumptions about biblical interpretation. One is that the supernatural order does not exist. Therefore, God is only imaginary and not to be taken seriously. If God does not exist, then he could not love us or reveal himself to us. Another confusing assumption is that there are no miracles.
These interventions of God into our world are either explained away as embellished natural events or fish stories that grew in the telling. Another is the rift between faith and actual historical truth. In this line of thinking, faith is not compatible with historical events and science. Faith is seen as superstition and myth, and only science is reliable. Why pray?
Another is that there is little truth to the historical value of the Bible. The Bible is viewed as a group of fairytales that have some moral or educational value, but little real historical truth. Following this line of thinking, there are no miracles, no God, no incarnation, no crucifixion, no resurrection, no trinity and all christians are deluded or idiots. We humans are just sophisticated primates with no divine dignity. Is it any wonder our world is in such a mess?
More: issues that are important to me for this election are still not being discussed. Our response to COVID-19 is important, while right to life issues, the first and second amendment issues are being glossed over. I will never be a single-issue person, but I just can’t bring myself to vote for anyone who promotes death as a solution. Over 60,000,000 babies have been killed. Are they crying out to God for justice? Hopefully, they have forgiven us and are praying for us. There has to be a better way.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”