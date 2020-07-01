GLADWIN – The Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall is hosting a delicious fish and shrimp dinner on Friday, July 10.
The dinner will be available for carryout only and will be supplied in a box for convenience. The box will contain fish or shrimp, french fried, coleslaw, a roll, dessert and a bottle of water. The boxes will be served from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with pre-order for curbside pick-up starting after 2 p.m. by calling 989-426-9811. The prices will be $10 for a fish dinner or $12 for a six-piece jumbo shrimp dinner.
The Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall is located at 751 S. M-18 in Gladwin. All proceeds from the dinner will benefit K of C charity events, hall donations, and charity giving.