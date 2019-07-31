GLADWIN – Gladwin Church of the Nazarene is sponsoring its First Annual Family Fun Fest, Friday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gladwin Church of the Nazarene, 540 W. Lang, Beaverton.
There will be live entertainment, bake sale, vendors, door prizes and live entertainment. Michigan Blood will be holding a drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Suggested donation is to bring one paper product, cleaning product or personal hygiene item. All donations will go to the Personal Needs Pantry of Gladwin County.
For information call 989-426-6436 or 989-578-2559, or email revmdb1983@yahoo.com.