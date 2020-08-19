One of this past Sunday’s readings told the story of Elijah who went to a cave and there he waited for God to reveal himself. While he was waiting a mighty wind blew causing rocks to crash, but God was not in the wind. Then there was an earthquake, but God was not in the earthquake. Then there was a fire, but God was not in the fire. Elijah then heard a quiet whispering sound. Elijah hid his face because God was present in the quit whisper.
All of us without exception are looking for God. I think everyone is looking for love. Who isn’t looking for peace, for joy, for acceptance, for prosperity? Today, we have few great winds, earthquakes, and fires. But what we do have is deadly diseases, violent protests, increasing gun violence, lay-offs, physical distancing, and masks. We have politicians who seem to care more about their political parties than the good of the people. We are faced with talk of white privilege, systemic racism, and Black Lives Matter. It is a lot for the average person to absorb and make sense of. It seems that these are the present day natural disasters in which Elijah was looking for God.
Like Elijah, who didn’t find God in wind, earthquake, and fire, I don’t think we will find God in violence, altering our lifestyles, or in social issues. Violence, threats of illness, moral social issues, and altering our lifestyles, while needing to be addressed, have also brought intense fear as we withdraw to our own homes and hide. What to do?
Perhaps we need to look other places for God. I am reminded of an old song that went something like this, “I believe for every drop of rain that falls, a flower grows. I believe that in the darkest night, a candle glows. I believe above the storm the smallest prayer will still be heard. I believe that someone in the great somewhere hears every word. I believe for everyone who goes astray, someone will show the way. Every time I hear a newborn baby cry, or touch a leaf, or see the sky then I know why I believe.”
Today, while working in my garden, I heard a wren’s song. I looked up as she entered her house with a worm, and I heard her babies begging. Out she flew and did the same thing again. I think I saw God. For just a few minutes, all was well with the world and I found peace.
How about you? Will you try to find God in the little things of life, in the quiet times where God whispers his presence? We pray, “open our eyes and our ears Lord to your little whispers that bring us joy, love and peace, even if only for a few minutes. Help us to notice your presence in quiet whispers.” Thank you, Jesus.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”