Gladwin
Gladwin YoungLife invites the community to its 7th annual pig roast fundraising event from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 963 N. M-18.
The event promises to be packed with fun for the entire family, with kid’s games, a pie auction, bounce house, face painting, and new this year, corn hole tournament. The meal will be provided by Smokin’ Bob-B-Que.
Cost for the dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-10; and free for children four and under. Both dine-in and curb-side service will be available. The location for the event is the meeting place of Grace Christian Church. It is 1.4 miles north of M-61 on M-18.
The pie auction will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will feature pies from some of the best bakers in Gladwin County. The cornhole tournament will start at 6:30 p.m. and cost $20 per team or $10 for an individual player. To register for the tournament, contact Brian Breault at 989-387-7196.
Gladwin Young Life, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, reaches out to junior high and high school students in Gladwin County through building meaningful relationships. The first point of contact is usually a weekly meeting called “U-Turn.” It is here that leaders begin connecting with students through music, games, a faith-based life lesson, and a time to break up into small groups and talk about life.
On any given week, about 60 junior high and high school students attend U-Turn. From there, the YoungLife leaders seek to show up in the students’ everyday lives and demonstrate their interest and concern for them as individuals. Additionally, being involved in Gladwin YoungLife gives kids the opportunity to attend a summer camp, as well as various events throughout the year.
“This work is urgent and vital because today’s young people are bombarded with messages that lead them down destructive paths,” said Davey Mead, Gladwin YoungLife area developer. “The desire of Gladwin YoungLife is to connect kids to the reality that there is hope in the world, that they are valuable beyond description, that they don’t have to be alone, and that they can find purpose and enjoy life!”
The pig roast is YoungLife’s annual community fundraiser to support this work year-round. For more information about the Pig Roast or to support this event, contact Lisa Lawrason at 989-600-1455.