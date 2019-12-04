GLADWIN – The annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade returns to Gladwin on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the theme, Emoji Christmas.
The Christmas Tree Lighting will precede the parade at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Silverleaf Street.
The parade will then start at 6 p.m. at the Secretary of State parking lot, going to North Bowery Street and looping back on Maple Street. Fireworks at the Gladwin Fairgrounds will follow beginning at 7:30 p.m.
During the event many of the downtown businesses will have their shop doors open before and during the parade as warming stations – some may even have hot beverages and goodies for parade watchers.
The annual lighted parade draws thousands to the city each year. During the parade all city lights are turned off in downtown, to give way to the illuminated parade, which features local organizations, floats, trucks, crowd-favorite giant ballons, the local high school marching band, and so much more.