Want to have some fun? I do! John Thomas and Tommy Oaks will be at the Farwell High School Auditorium on Sunday, September 12. They will perform a family friendly story/musical. They will take you through one of the most exciting Bible stories, the story of Jonah. The performance begins at 5 p.m. with the doors opening at 4:30 p.m. This will be a fun night for all ages. Come early because concessions will be available. If you or your children are feeling adventurous, you could add to the fun by dressing in “seafaring” or pirate costumes.
The event is sponsored by His Helping Hands of Clare County. This is a non-profit christian organization that has been serving people in need since 2010. The organization is composed of several churches in Clare County, who provided volunteers and support. They are the only organization in the county who give out beds and linens to people who have none. Furniture and other household items are also provided.
They provide transportation to doctor’s appointments when volunteers are available. People in Harrison also may receive laundry help. His Helping Hands has three food pantries and a clothing pantry. You can help by donating furniture and household items. Monetary donations are greatly appreciated.
Call 989-539-2064 to contact His Helping Hands. They are located at 5455 N. Clare Avenue. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
This “Whale of a Tale” fun(d)raiser promises to be a great time for all of us who profess Jesus as our Lord and Savior. Bring your family. Bring your friends. Come by yourself. Come and meet people from other churches. Have some fun and laughter while supporting one of the best organizations in Clare County. Mark your calendars. Hope to see you there!
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”