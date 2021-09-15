Gladwin
The Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Michigan SFI Implementation Committee have announced Chris Muma Forest Products, Inc. of Gladwin as the recipient of their 2020 Logger of the Year Award.
Chris Muma has been logging for over 40 years. His company was established in 1980 in Gladwin. Through hard work and dedication to the forest industry, Muma has grown his business to over 45 employees, many of which have been with him for over 20 years.
Chris’ greatest accomplishment is having all five of his children involved in the family business. His son, Travis oversees the company’s new state-of-the-art shop with his brother, Dallas taking care of the parts side. His other son, Jon moves the equipment for the company as well as filling in with operations when needed.
Chris’ daughters Jamie, Suzie, and daughter-in-law Melissa, keep the office organized and running smoothly. Chris is involved in all aspects of his business from procuring the standing timber for the crews to overseeing his several woods crews scattered across Northern Michigan.
Chris Muma Forest Products has seven sets of Ponsse harvesters and forwarders running on his cut to length crews. He also runs John Deere bunchers and grapples on his slasher and chip crews. To move the wood, they have four self-loader log trucks and four tractors pulling log trailers, and three-chip haulters, all Western Stars.
Chris has built long-term relationships with the mills that they supply, delivering pulpwood to Weyerhaeuser, Packaging Corporation, and Aruaco. He also delivers and produces for Biewer Lumber and sells grade and pallet logs to many local sawmills.
His loyalty and quality of products have always allowed him to have markets even during tough times. CMFP harvests timber from mainly state and private-owned lands. His crews take great pride in their work and this has kept them busy harvesting for over 40 years. As Chris Muma looks at the business he has built, he is confident that the next generation of Muma’s will keep his legacy alive into the future.