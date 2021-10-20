I was enjoying a well-deserved nap (in my opinion, all naps are well-deserved) and as I began to shrug off the post-nap grogginess and open my eyes, I looked out on the deck and the lawn and was shocked and horrified by the sight of the destruction, mayhem, and debris that is fondly referred to as fall. It is obvious why the season is called “fall.” Everywhere I looked, things had fallen. The debris included leaves, branches of every size, toadstools and mushrooms. The tomatoes have hit the ground and are either red or green with black mold on them. On top of this, with the warm temperatures, the grass has grown and is sticking up amidst the debris.
I guess my biggest complaint is that fall cleanup is not one & done. Fall cleanup is an ongoing process. I got up from my nap, went out, and performed a leaf and debris extraction. After three hours of hard work, the satisfaction of a job well done swept over me. I showered and took a nap. Accomplishing a job is a great feeling. I revealed in the feeling all night and went to bed.
I get up early; it is dark outside. I love watching the sunrise and listening to the birds singing their beautiful songs to celebrate the new day. I turned my attention to the local news for a while to plan out my outside activities, walking the dogs around the weather. That really does not work too well, as the weather predictions are not always correct. The meteorologists do a great job telling us what happened yesterday, not always what will happen today. I rely on the weather map, as I can see when the clouds will be overhead, so I know when to walk the dogs.
As I looked outside, once again I was shocked! The deck and the lawn were just as cluttered with fall debris as it was yesterday. It looked like I did not do any work yesterday. I felt sad for a moment, but then I remembered the year I tried to beat the system. I wanted to beat mother nature at her own game. I decided to not do any fall cleanup until everything had fallen. Then I will have only one cleanup time. I learned that mother nature has a sense of humor.
Generally, we may get a bit of snow before December, but it usually melts off. I planned to do my cleanup in the last week of November. The night before the cleanup day, It began to snow. It snowed all night and into the next day, six inches of snow. Then a cold front hit, so the snow couldn’t melt. The snow lasted until the following spring. So, it turned my spring cleanup into a nightmare, with all of the fall debris soggy and soppy sitting on top of the ground. It was the worst spring cleanup ever! So, my fall cleanup is done multiple times each year. It does make my naps feel better!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel Vernier, author of the book: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer!” joelmvernier@aol.com © Joel M. Vernier, October 12, 2021.