One of the beautiful things I love about living in Michigan is the four seasons. Yes, some days we have all four seasons in one day. Each season has its own sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and of course, seasonal yard work.
Fall is upon us, or I should say it is upon the ground and everything else around my house. If I ever move again, it will be either to a condo with groundskeeping or a smaller home with no trees with leaves or the ubiquitous pine needles. Yep, I had to look up the definition of ubiquitous, it means “existing or being everywhere, especially at the same time.” Omnipresent! That definition fits my property perfectly this time of year! Pine needles are everywhere! Pine needles can cause mold and mildew to grow, causing the ground’s surface, resulting in loss of grass over time.
It seems that the damage may not be due to the acidity of the pine needles, with pH levels between 3.2 and 3.8. I have been told to supplement my lawn with lime to help the pH. Let’s get right down to the issue; I have so far this year picked up the pine needles on my lawn four times. I have a new lawnmower, and thankfully it will pick up 95 percent of the needles, but I have to empty the bag every two rows. The challenge is that every time I get done getting them up, I look up at the trees, and it seems most of the pine needles have already fallen, but as soon as the wind picks up or it rains, the grass is covered once again with a pine needle blanket.
On some days, literally within an hour of picking up the pine needles, I need to start all over again. My fall and spring ritual is to climb up and down the ladder about 30 times to get the pine needles off the gutter screen, the screens work great keeping things out of the gutter, but the pine needles lock on to the top of the gutter screen and prevent water from getting into the gutter. I get up there with a stiff brush and sweep them away often by hand when they get stuck. Last year I bought a wand that attached to the hose. The water was supposed to squirt down and clean the screens of pine needles.
Of course, that did not work; the only thing that got cleaned was me from all of the water falling off the gutters and hitting me on the head. This year I bought a 24-foot extension brush that tilts, and the brush scrape’s off the pine needles, believe it or not, it works! Instead of three hours, I was done with the job in half an hour, no need to climb up the ladder.
Fall continues, and the next assault on my lawn, of course, is the leaves falling like a snow blizzard in January. When I was younger, I loved raking leaves into a big pile and jumping into them. Today, my dogs love to run through them and scatter them all around so that I have to rake them up to collect them. On a couple of occasions when the weather was right, and I could obtain a burning permit, I would burn the leaves, and while they were burning, I would wrap some big potatoes in foil and place them in the burning pile.
By the time the burning was done, it was time to enjoy a game of hot potato and then, when they cooled down a bit, to open the foil and eat them while sitting by the smoldering fire. We would eat them plain, no salt, sour cream, or anything. They would warm you up right away! I use my backpack blower to get the leaves in separate piles, and then I pick them up. One day, I may hire a lawn service once the house is paid off, but for now, this is my fall hobby. Fall is appropriately named because things fall to the ground, and I have to pick them up. Time for a well-deserved nap!
