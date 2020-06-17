HARROGATE, TN – Faith Howe, of Gladwin, was named to the Lincoln Memorial University Dean’s List for the Spring semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean’s List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. Over 600 students were recognized for their achievement in the classroom.
