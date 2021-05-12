Gladwin County
Fair is stressful but it doesn’t have to be! Join the Gladwin County 4-H for a fun workshop to make your fair week a little easier.
Whether you’re a first-year fair participant or a seasoned showman, this program is open to everyone.
This program will cover filling out paperwork, dates to know and tips to make your fair week a little bit smoother. The webinar will take place on May 20 at 6 p.m. over Zoom. The webinar is free to all who wish to attend. Pre-Registration is required at www.msu.zoom.us/.../tJAlceyqrDstHdHWdMgnMlElXeKkSvWKGLL5. All who attend will receive a free fair guide!