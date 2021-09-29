Some in our culture would have us think that this talk about Jesus, the Bible, miracles, and teachings in religion is purely metaphor. Some current pseudo-religion scholars and teachers would have us believe that while Bible stories have value similar to fables, they are not based on real events. For them, they are just a way of supporting the idea that Jesus was the Son of God, that his teaching was valid, and that he was an all-around good guy. He is worthy of being noticed and followed, but not worshiped.
An example: scripture tell us of the story where Jesus multiplied the few fish and loaves of bread to feed a multitude of people. We learned that this was a miracle of Jesus. Some pseudo-scholars of the Bible would have us believe that what really happened was that everyone brought their own food and that when Jesus shares his few fish and loaves, so did everyone else. For them, the miracle was not the multiplication of food, but the sharing of food. It is like the stone soup story. Bible writers just made up a good story to show the power of Jesus. The claim is that it did not really happen as recorded in the Bible.
Using the literary technique, metaphor, pseudo-scholars explain away the miracles, the teachings of Jesus, angels, devils, saints, heaven and hell, and on and on. While the death of Jesus could have happened, for them, he could not have risen. For them, the resurrection is just a good story to support the greatness of Jesus. The Bible stories, according to pseudo-scholars can be explained away in this fashion. These pseudo-scholars then make the pretense that anyone who believes that the stories of the Bible are real, must either be deluded or stupid, or at least uneducated and foolish. They conclude that while the Bible and religion are valuable, they are not true. They didn’t really happen. For them, God is just something we manufactured for our benefit and need.
What do you think? Was Jesus conceived by the Holy Spirit or not? Did Jesus change water into wine? Did Jesus do miracles? Is the Bible a record of Jesus and the early church and the apostles or is it just a bunch of fairy tales and fables? Is there life after death? Are St. Paul’s letters just make believe?
Here is what I know. I have encountered the risen Lord Jesus and have made a rational decision to follow him and his way of life. I know that the Bible stories are accurate, and Jesus really did and does do miracles. He “truly is the Son of God.” Jesus really did start a church to continue his message and way of life.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”