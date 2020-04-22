GLADWIN COUNTY – It doesn’t take one long to see that local people are continuing to find ways to “play nice” in Michigan’s Backyard. The communities of Gladwin County are as devoted as any other Michigan county to all that is required to keep one another protected, safe, and healthy. However, our community also continues to serve as an example of how to stay neighborly during a time when neighbors are keeping their distance from another. We are proud to share some examples of those neighborly acts.
Kim Shea is a life-long Beaverton resident and BABA member, she is also the local business owner of Freeman Nursery, a professor at Mid Michigan College, and a board member for the United Way of Clare and Gladwin counties. Kim reached out to help inform the Record of how our community continues to be devoted to helping one another, while still abiding by Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders. “While we are all consumed by the restrictions and limitations of our ‘new lives,’ I find it incredibly heartwarming to see people pull themselves out of the worry and find ways to inspire, encourage, and help one another,” Kim said. During times of crisis, Kim believes that it is human nature to spread kindness. She has helped pull together some examples of that kindness.
People are leaving baskets of goodies and supplies on their neighbors’ porches while others pick up groceries for those who can’t get out, (or are simply working to reduce the number of people and trips made to the grocery stores). The local grocery stores have opened up curbside pick-up services and families are committing to weekly take-out orders from local restaurants to help support our local small business owners during this time. An example of this is neighborhood pizza parties. One of these pizza parties recently took place on Guernsey Road where neighbors were surprised by pizzas being delivered to their homes the same night a neighbor ordered theirs. That way, even though apart, everyone still enjoyed a dedicated “pizza night” at the same time.
People are also relying on technology to find new ways to be alone, together. Group FaceTime, House Party App and Zoom are all ways that even people who were resistant to explore these technologies are now finding a reason to do so. Due to political differences and the ways people are being seriously impacted by this unprecedented time, there’s a lot of negativity on social media right now. But there is also a lot of positivity. More inspirational quotes and messages are being posted. More pictures are being shared. More kind things are being said. More letters are being written.
People have formed groups of encouragement and inspiration, and are listing three things every day they are grateful for. Teachers are going out of their way to continue to teach and support their students with packets, and online communication as well as phone calls. One Beaverton teacher, Renee Hargrove, writes personal letters to her students. She said “I like to let my students know that I am still here to provide them with the encouragement they may need and I know they will get excited about something arriving in the ‘ole fashioned mail’ for them.”
The school lunch distribution has been an incredible and invaluable community effort. The lines at both Beaverton and Gladwin schools are long on pick-up days, and volunteers also hop on buses to deliver food to families who cannot pick them up. Extra items are then being donated to elderly neighbors and others in need. Volunteer and Beaverton teacher, Tami Wagner says “Teachers have been in contact with students to assess not only school-related needs, but basic needs such as food. After making calls, we knew we were missing a lot of families. Paraprofessionals, kitchen staff, teachers, and administrators created a bus route for those who were being missed. Food is packaged and loaded on buses twice weekly, and hand-delivered by volunteers. We are Beaverton Strong!” Homework packets for students who have no internet are delivered along with those lunches.
People have also displayed an incredible amount of newfound creativity. People who have never sewn before have found the perfect reason to learn how. The result has been thousands of handmade masks by every sewer (and even non-sewer) in the county. The local health providers and everyone who has now donned a mask for personal safety have benefited from their time, talent, and generosity. Craft projects and sidewalk chalk art can be found all over. Windows are adorned with rainbows of every kind. Rainbows over Michigan is a Facebook group that promotes the use of creating rainbow designs and displaying them for others to see and appreciate as a sign of positivity and good faith. Members of the group continue to post homemade decorations, art, clothing, as well as positive comments and photos in the group with the intent to bring happiness to the other members.
Hearts, handprints, stick-figures and butterflies are being mailed to grandparents who may live far away or right next door. In turn, Grandparents who are missing their grandchildren are video-taping themselves as they read their favorite books, and are making art projects themselves, sending books and games, and devoting their days to regular Facetime dates. Kim Shea’s father, Don Freeman, visited his great-grandson Gibson Longstreth’s home knowing they weren’t home, just to sit in his outdoor swing for a bit because he missed him. Pam and Mike Cingano of Beaverton take the ride up north of Gladwin a couple times each week to visit their grandchildren who all pile into the upstairs window and visit with Grandma and Grandpa down below. Pam said, “Children learn what they live. When we share with them the ways we are trying to help, they in turn, learn to help. And so it is, life is a series of seeing, learning and doing. God may be whispering an idea in your mind. Do it! He doesn’t call the equipped. he equips those He calls. COVID-19 is awful, but it is also an opportunity for each of us to do unto others. Play by the rules, be safe.”
Kim’s husband, Mike Shea is the Sheriff for Gladwin County. She mentioned that recently, an elderly woman who labels herself as part of the “high risk category” called Mike to offer her daily collection of eggs from her chickens as a way of donating something of value in appreciation for the Sheriff’s Department’s service to the community. According to the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, other donations such as pizzas, treats, full lunches, and even homemade masks and cards of appreciation have been provided by the community to the Sheriff’s Department. (Include Pic of Mike in front of the department getting masks from the little girls). “These two young ladies, along with their grandmother Judy Brubaker, sewed up masks to donate to the Sheriff’s office, and several community members have been providing us with other personal protective equipment. It’s really unbelievable the amount of support that we get from this community. We take care of them, and they also take care of us,” said Sheriff Shea.
People and businesses and organizations are also reaching out with donations to the COVID-19 Crisis Fund. A $40,000 donation was made by the Dow Chemical Employees Credit Union to the local United Way specifically to help the community during the crisis. People are buying food gift cards to be distributed through United Way to families in need. Donations are also being made to the Relief Fund through the Gladwin Community Foundation. All organizations are working together to meet the urgent basic needs resulting from the global pandemic to help the local community.
Kim believes that the shut-in executive order has caused many to become much more neighborly than before. After everyone is allowed back out and things being to feel like normal again, she believes that everyone will have learned how to be a better neighbor. According to her, that’s the good that will remain long after the bad has passed.
“I love seeing more people taking walks and appreciating nature, and waving at their neighbors with more heart than ever before,” she said. “My favorite was a little boy who was sitting in a vehicle with his mom in the parking lot of Fruchey’s last week. He had his window down and was waving and yelling ‘hello’ with all of his heart to anyone who walked across the parking lot. His mom said to me ‘he is just so happy to see people!’ He really made my day, as well as everyone’s else who was lucky enough to be in the parking lot that day.”
In seems in many ways, the global pandemic has equalized people. Everyone is truly in this together. The concern about the grass looking greener on the other side of the fence no longer exists. People are even crossing their fences to mow each other’s grass. Kim uses her nursery expertise to show how the Redwood trees serve as an example of how the community has come to rely on one another to press onward.
“Do you know that redwoods, the largest trees in the world, grow to such magnificent heights with a fairly shallow root system, and that they are able to do so because their roots grow sideways and entangle with the roots of their neighbors so that they literally hold one another up? They know that if their neighbor grows bigger and taller and stronger, that it will increase their chance of growing bigger and taller and stronger. If one redwood falls, everyone suffers.”
Although, Michigan’s Backyard has been impacted like everyone else, the Gladwin County community responds in a way, perhaps, not like everyone else. It is comforting to see how the community continues to stand tall and remain rooted together, proving, once again, that there is no distance that will keep them from staying close.