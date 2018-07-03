GLADWIN – Right to Life of Gladwin County will sponsor its fourteenth annual Precious Baby Contest for newborn through 24-month-old babies as of July 13, 2018.
Participants are encouraged to submit one picture per entry of their child or grandchild. Babies need not be from Gladwin County.
The contest will be held during the Gladwin County Fair July 16-20 at the Right to Life booth. There is no cost to enter. The three babies receiving the most votes will be awarded prizes with first prize being $100, second prize $75, and third prize $50. Winners will be announced at the Right to Life booth at 8 p.m. the last night of the fair.
Votes will be made by fair visitors by contributing $.01 per vote ($.05 = 5 votes, $1.00 = 100 votes). Money collected will be used to protect devalued, vulnerable human life of those least able to defend themselves from abortion, infanticide, euthanasia, and assisted suicide, especially the unborn, the newborn, the disabled, and the elderly.
To enter the contest, participants must submit a 4x6 photo with the baby’s full name on the back along with an entry form, which can be obtained at the Gladwin County Record & Beaverton Clarion, Gladwin Cleaners, Fruchey’s IGA on M-30, Fruchey’s IGA on Ross Street, Family Fare in Gladwin, and The Baby Pantry Beaverton.
Entries must be received by July 13, 2018, at Right to Life of Gladwin County, 457 Saint Andrews Drive, Gladwin, MI 48624. For more information, call 989-426-4193.