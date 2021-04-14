I used to think that being a good Catholic Christian meant going to mass every Sunday, going to communion, confession, keeping the commandments, attending religious education, making sure I gave to the collection, praying, reading the Bible, saying grace before meals, genuflecting and standing at the right times, and staying out of trouble. I also lead some singing at mass, help distribute communion, and lead an adult religion class. I was an altar boy from the fourth grade through high school and our family prayed the rosary every day. I also studied for two years to be a lay minister, and have a masters degree in adult christian community development from Regis University in Denver.
I used to think that it was enough, but was it? Then one day some one asked me, “Have you given your life to Christ? Have you asked Jesus to be the Lord of your life? Is Jesus the center of your life? Have you repented from sin and turned to God? Have you had a personal encounter with Jesus?” It took me by surprise. I had never really thought about that question. I was too busy being a good Catholic Christian. I was doing everything I was taught, and more. I felt really good and successful.
Then he asked me to pray with him. We bowed our heads in prayer, I gave myself to God and asked Jesus to be the center of my life. My faith life came alive! Everything that I was doing as a Catholic Christian became wonderfully meaningful. I had an experience of God’s love and will never get enough of it. Why hadn’t anyone asked me that question before and asked me to pray with them?
How about you? Has anyone ever asked you to give your life to God and to live in his love, making Jesus the center of your life? If, like me, you are doing everything you were taught to do and still find life empty, or find life unsatisfying, why not give your life to God? “Jesus, I give my life to you. I want you to be the Lord and center of my life. I want to know, love and serve you all of my life.” Or, just pray to him in your own words. If you have already given yourself to God, do it again. If you want someone to pray with you, don’t hesitate to call me, 989-418-1875.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his light shine upon you and give you his peace.”