In these times of unrest, I want to encourage you to stand firm in what our faith in Jesus reminds us. First, that all human beings were intentionally created by our Father in heaven and are worthy of the utmost respect, regardless of race, gender, wealth, position, or any other differences. Secondly, no one is perfect. All are sinners and in need of forgiveness, not only from God, but from each other, while we work toward perfect justice and harmony.
It is awesome that we begin each mass by “calling to mind our sins” and asking God and each other for forgiveness. Because of this humility we cannot judge, blame others, or act violently in action, speech or thought, even if we have been victims of wrong doing. If we harm others in our quest for justice, what good can come of that? In harming others, destroying their good name or property, causing mental and physical injury, have we not acted in revenge? Have we not injured to cure injury? Have we not done wrong to heal a wrong?
True peace, harmony and justice begins with each person, in Jesus, committing themselves to never wrong another, even if wronged. Rather we are always to be ready to forgive wrong doers, because we too are wrong doers. No one can say they have done no harm, unless they deceive themselves.
Thirdly, I would like to remind you that God is love and that the whole universe was created by love. You and I were created by love and our essence is love, even if we sometimes do bad things. Therefore, in our holy quest for justice, peace, and harmony we need only do one thing, love. We must love God, who is our Father and creator and in whose image we are created, sharing his awesomeness in the essence of ourselves. We must also recognize the sibling-hood we have with one another despite our differences. My siblings, with God as our Father and Jesus as our brother, are worthy of my love and I am worthy of their love, even if we have injured each other.
Like little children, we want to get even when injured and insulted. We are not children! We are adults who understand that getting even only leads to more getting even that leads to more getting even. As adults, we know that the only answer is to love and forgive and do our utmost to be sources of healing. We conquer injustice and bring about peace and harmony only through love.
If you say that what I suggest is impossible, you are right if you try by yourself. You will fail! But all things including peace, harmony, and justice are possible for those who commit themselves to Jesus and rely on the power of the Holy Spirit to give them strength and wisdom.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”