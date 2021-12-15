It was late afternoon and cold outside, a perfect time to catch up on my favorite activity, napping. There truly is nothing more glorious than to let some time slip by as you indulge in a rejuvenating nap!
Oftentimes, a “nap interrupted” situation occurs. It starts with my shoulder being shaken back and forth, and then someone waking me up for one crisis or another that could not wait until after my nap. A crisis like we are out of toilet paper or need milk from the store. Yes, these things just cannot wait for me to wake up on my own. On this occasion, it was, “Joel, the electric power just went out!” I understand that this is a crisis, especially if your favorite television show is about to go on or there is no power for the furnace.
Of course, the waffle or coffee maker will not work without power. The critical point is this; I can do nothing to get the electricity on! Really, do I look like Bob Villa? I can plug in a toaster with the best of them, but please do not ask me to repair it! I am not about to go out and climb up to or walk around power lines. And in fact, they tell you, “do not go near the powerlines! Call Consumers Energy and report it!”
The whole electric power thing is so confusing to me, positive versus negative, and the ground line concept makes my head swim. I get it that Ben Franklin flew a kite in a lightning storm with a key on the end of it (or so the tale goes) and discovered electricity.
Then Thomas Edison invented the light bulb. We have high definition television, computers, smartphones, and electric cars next thing you know. I’m so glad they created batteries; the whole corded lawnmowers, snowblowers, and vehicles just, in my opinion, won’t work with long cords to drag around.
Actually, I liked the whole Tesla idea of getting electricity for free by tapping into the world’s magnetosphere and then just sending it over the airwaves to everyone’s house at no charge. But of course, since they could not figure out how to bill for the electricity using that generation system, so that ended up in a crate in the national archives next to Indiana Jones’s lost ark!
Honestly, I think if they could figure out how to charge for air, they would do that too! Wait, I guess at some gas stations, they charge for it! And don’t forget the oxygen bars from Japan that charge for a sniff of air from the Arctic, Amazon, Hawaii, or somewhere else around the world.
A true men’s oxygen bar would feature a scent from Zug Island in Detroit, barnyard smells, rancid fish, and a competitive farting contest odors. Then the guy would determine the grossest.
I have the utmost respect for the people that come out and repair downed lines or replace transformers and the like. They often go into a neighborhood only knowing that the power is out, and they have to determine the problem and then fix it.
In all types of weather and all hours of the day and night. Thank you! I have often gone out to where they work and thanked them for their service. I recommend that you take the time to give them your appreciation and offer them a coffee and a heartfelt thanks on a cold night when they are working.
My wife again tapped my shoulder, “Joel, remember, you bought a portable generator. Please get it out of the garage, plug it in, and give me my life back!” I wonder how the Amish live without electricity? We can manage a few hours in a day, but by nighttime...
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel Vernier joelmvernier@aol.com © Joel M. Vernier December 13, 2021.