I love movies about dogs that have a happy dog-wagging ending. I never liked westerns or other movie genres that allow a dog to be hurt or killed during the show. Fortunately, there are a lot of happy doggie movies. I loved the movie Air Bud Golden Receiver and its many spinoffs. There are many happy movies about dogs, Lady And The Tramp, 101 Dalmatians, Marmaduke, Homeward Bound, The Incredible Journey, Beethoven, and many, many more.
When I was younger, I loved the movie Old Yeller! In the film, it describes the pooch as an “egg-sucking dog.” Wow, a dog that would do that seemed very strange to me. Life on the farm depends on eggs for cooking, baking, breakfast, and many other uses. So, an “egg-sucking dog” would not be a good thing on a farm. Old Yeller gives up his egg-sucking ways for the love of the kids in the movie. I was always intrigued by that bad habit in the movie.
As time moved on, I forgot about that movie, as we all seem to do in life, until we see the film in reruns on television or streaming. Sometimes we will see something, say something or hear something that triggers a reflection on a movie we have seen in the past.
I have had many examples of this in my life. It can be a song from a movie that brings the scene back to life in my memory. The theme song from the movie Dr. Zhivago, “Laura’s Theme!” Songs from the movie Titanic are haunting. I love it when life triggers the memory of a great movie.
This time, the movie was triggered by something else. This year I planted many tomato plants, mainly cherry tomatoes. For a week, I would find some cherry tomatoes that would be just about ripe, I would think to myself, one more day in the sun, and they would be perfect. Then, I would go to pick them at the end of the next day, and they would be gone.
I just could not figure it out. Day after day, this happened. When I’m out with my dogs, they find all kinds of things to do while I cut the grass, take out the garbage, and get the mail. They stay on my property mostly, unless a neighbor is out and they want petting. Then one day, I was moving some items from the garage to the shed, and I noticed that my dog Cali was in the tomato garden out of the corner of my eye. I paused and watched intently as she went up and down each aisle, pausing when she found a perfectly ripe cherry tomato, and then she would very carefully, so she would not knock a green tomato off the vine, pluck the cherry tomato and eat it.
Next, I caught her at my neighbor next door repeating her larceny, and then my neighbor across the street. She looted two cherry tomatoes right in front of him! Thankfully he found it hilarious. And that’s when I remember the “egg-sucking dog” line from Old Yeller! Maybe my next book will include Cali as the “tomato-stealing hound!”
