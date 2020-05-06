Updates from the Mayor
To the Editor:
Recently you all received our city newsletter. I did my share of the newsletter for the third week of February. Then the virus came right after that, and now you have just received it. Sorry.
As of today (April 30), Gladwin County now has 16 cases of COVID-19.
I personally would like to thank each and every one of you by staying safe and wearing masks when you go out. I’ve noticed when I drive around town that people are being cautious and staying six feet apart when they are walking with others.
Thanks goes out to our first responders, people working on the front lines at our hospital, people working at our grocery stores, Bob North our emergency Manager who is always helping to keep us safe, and to all of our citizens who are staying home to help keep the virus numbers down.
My sympathy goes out to the persons who have lost their lives from this terrible virus.
Hopefully, our downtown stores will be opening soon and people will be getting back to work. Remember, “we’re all in this together.”
Stay safe and God bless you all.
Mayor Dee Jungman
Welcome back
To the Editor:
Welcome back to the summer folks who arrived to open their cottages. While you enjoy the country life with its easy-going pace, please remember to show your care for your families and ours by wearing a mask when out and about and maintaining a social distance. Many of our populations are senior citizens who are at risk for COVID-19. Help us keep the life in country life. Thank you.
Rebecca Heckman
Greetings and salutations, one and all
To the Editor:
Given the turmoil in which we live, move and have our being, many are those who are saying, “we are living in the end times.”
I disagree. I disagree for two reasons. First, there is no question that Jesus tells us that he does go to prepare a place for us and that he will come again to take us to himself (John 14:2-3). However, as Jesus makes clear in Matthew 24:36, about that day and hour, no one knows, neither the angels of heaven nor the Son, but only the Father. This teaching that we humans are not to know the when or wherefore of the Second Coming is repeated by the Risen Jesus in Acts 1:6-7 where the disciples ask, “Lord, is this the time when you will restore the kingdom to Israel?” He replied, “It is not for you to know the time or periods that the Father has set by his own authority.”
This is why I do not speculate as to whether this particular time is the “end time.” We are to prepare for it as the Parable of the Ten Bridesmaids tells us: “Keep awake therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour.”(Matthew 25:13).
What I think about and what the church and all of us can think about is in terms of what does this preparation look like. Here I turn to Jesus’ discussion of the judgment entailed in his return. This Jesus spells out in very descriptive terms in The Judgment, Matthew 25:31-46. In this narrative, Jesus makes clear that those who mistreat the least among them/us will go away into eternal punishment, and those who care for the least among them/us will go away into eternal life.
What is it that makes the least among us so important to the Son of Man when he sits on the throne in glory? The least represent Jesus himself (Luke 4:18-19). Therefore our care for the hungry, for the thirsty, the stranger, the naked, the sick, and those in prison determines how it is that the Judge shall receive us. When we care for the least among us as though they are Jesus, we are loving him as he has loved us. And yes, caring for the least among us includes both our private caring and our public caring- as individuals a dollar is a dollar; as people a dollar becomes ten or even a hundred or even and the world is changed.
So to everyone who thinks of the least among us, who thinks about the good that is good for all, who wears the mask, washes the hands, keeps the distance, and all who care together so that we all can live, Thank you, for you are a blessing to us.
Rev. Karen Blatt
Presbyterian Kirk of the Lakes (USA)
High School memories
To the Editor:
Gladwin County recently lost two former standout athletes during their time at Gladwin High School in Howard (Howie) Smith and Harold Vannest, who helped the Flying G’s to a perfect 8-0 record and the school’s still highest state ranked No. 3 Class B football team ever in 1960.
Another former star basketball player and cheerleader, Diane (Kigar) Boylen, who was considered by many as one of the prettiest girls in the class of 1962, unfortunately died on April 16.
Smith will never be mistaken for one-time Chicago Bears massive lineman Willian Perry, known as the “Refrigerator” but like the “Fridge,” he displayed a big heart on the football field. Like it was yesterday, I remember our football coach Gene Gilbert reminding us we can’t afford to have Smith, our starting quarterback who played much bigger than his 130-pound weight, get injured.
Even though Doug Redman was our star of stars back then, we could always count on Vannest and the late Ken Greer, Ron Pratt among others to get that extra yard or to make a game saving tackle.
The thing I enjoyed the most about Vannest over the past 10 years was sharing our faith. There’s no doubt Harold is up in Heaven at this time praising God for a life well spent and rewarding him with such a love-filled Christian family.
Leo Martonosi,
Holland
1961 GHS graduate
Letter to the
Governor
To the Editor:
We, the undersigned, are Democrats from Gladwin County. We feel it is time to express our sincere thanks and admiration for the courage you continue to display by taking stands to keep us safe. By allowing the science to direct your policy you are providing leadership that we can trust. Everyone in the state wants to get back to a more normal state of affairs. We believe your measured approach is the correct path to recovery. We know you will remain strong and not yield to the political pressures mounting in congress.
Those who have recently brought guns into our state capital have the backing of our president, according to a recent tweet. This is another example of his inability to lead our nation. These people represent a fringe minority and a very small contingent of voices within the state. It is important to recognize their right to protest, but the impact they have on policy ought to be in proportion to the amount of the citizenry they make up. We have more than ten million people in this state which makes these dissident voices less than one percent of the total.
Our group of supporters agree that your use of data and medical models will lead us through this crisis with the least amount of disruption possible. We know you want us to come out on top of this COVID-19 virus and that your quick actions with strong leadership have saved lives. In our opinion, it is also the right way to incrementally reopen our economy.
Stay safe and strong. We thank you for all you have done.
Michael Fields Chair
Gladwin County Democratic Party
Shane Atwell, Ed Rachwitz, Colin Combs, Sheryl Judd, Deb Sherrod, Tom Diehl, Connie Diehl, Cathryn Fields, Tom Clark, Linda Clark, Judy Matta, Duane Miller, Diana Spitnale Miller, Larry Wilson, Ellen Wilson, Richard Bloom
Thank you
To the Editor:
To the “elderly gentleman” (description from the clerk) who found and returned my wallet on Monday, April 20; thank you! I forgot my wallet in the cart at Dollar General in Beaverton and did not realize it. When I frantically returned to the store, my wallet had been turned in, intact. Thank you for returning it whomever you are. God Bless you and yours.
Sharron Smith,
Beaverton