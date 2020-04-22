Thank you all
To the Editor:
I would like to thank everybody who sent a card, made a telephone call, made a plate of food and gave me a ride to doctor appointments.
God Bless you all,
Ron Krahner
Greetings and salutations, dear friends
To the Editor:
In this time of cross-county running, marathons they are often called, I am reminded of that because we, each of us and all of us together, are being called on to be the living vaccines in the midst of this global pandemic, we are really being called on to “put in for the long-distance run.”
In turn, this reminded me of the New Testament wisdom given to us from some 2,000 years ago by the writer of Hebrews 12:1 to wit: “Since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight and sin that clings so closely, and let us run the race that is set before us...”
Yes, first of all, we are surrounded by the great cloud of witnesses that I shall name by name: all of the scientists at work at the Center for Disease Control, the National Health Institute, the National Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and all health research laboratories within and throughout these the United States of America, and all the doctors, nurses, aides, all First Responders.
It is this cloud of witnesses who call upon us to put aside all our sins that cling so closely and to put on the colors of red for courage, white for purity, blue for justice and risk-taking every day, today, tomorrow, and the morrow beyond because when the data makes clear, that it is when we stay at home, when we do not mingle, for whatever “reason,” we are enabling our scientists to learn more and more about a virus about which nothing was even thought of on Jan. 1, 2020.
It is my prayer that these words of encouragement will reach you and that you will embrace them and then go on to the next step. Be that word of encouragement for the neighbor you wave at, the mother or father for whom age has become all consuming and therefore your face, however shielded means the world, the young family with children and adults committed to being there for us all, when we have need. And there are others for whom your word of “we are in this together, let this be one of those times that marks the greatest generation, courage, purity, justice and risk-taking on behalf of those I shall never meet, those I shall never know.” And this was their finest hour.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Faith for
troubled times
Sometimes it’s hard to understand,
the secrets of God’s heavenly plan.
Like the virus we must all endure,
it’s really scary, thats for sure.
Why is this happening?
What can we do?
Do we just trust the Lord?
To carry us through?
Could this possibly be God
testing our faith?
Do we have enough faith to endure?
Let’s examine ourselves,
what do we see?
Maybe we’ve fallen short,
both you and me.
Hebrews 11:6 reads ‘without faith it’s impossible to please God.’
– Adeline Hallam