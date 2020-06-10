Thank you
To the Editor:
Many Kudos to 103 Country and The Northern Light for helping us get through the past 12 weeks. It was most comforting to hear messages of hope and encouragement broadcast from several Gladwin churches. I appreciate the many updates on community events and road closures that were a tremendous help in trying to maneuver around. What a challenging time it has been! We’ve gotten through it, so far. Maybe we’re all a better person for the experience. It was a good time to reflect on what life is all about and the tremendous value of friendships with others. Thanks, again, Steve Coston and all the staff of 103 Country. We’re fortunate to have you here in Gladwin!
Many Blessings,
Linda Hart
Appreciative of support
To the Editor:
During my convalescense at the Gladwin Pines, I’m taking this opportunity to express my appreciation to the amazing medical professionals and caring Dr. Taha in his skill by replacing my damaged hip and also the trained EMT personnel who transported me, and the staff at the Gladwin, Midland and Ascension-St. Mary’s hospitals for their attentive care.
I am thankful to all the work force at the Pines for their work ethics in attending to my needs and to all my family, friends and fellow parishioners who, by showing their kindness, sent the beautiful cards and flowers. God bless you all for your concern.
Sincerely,
Joyce K Benes
Gladwin
Grateful for a statement
To the Editor:
On behalf of myself and I pray the communities and people of Gladwin County, thank you to Rite-Aid for this clear statement of your policy regarding the issues of racism and hate that would, if they could, cause us to lose faith in ourselves, both as individuals and as a nation.
We have better angels than what evil would have us believe, and it is these better angels that sustain us in hope and compassion whenever we are tested. Thank you, again, with thanksgiving.
Rev. Karen Blatt