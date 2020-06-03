Patiently waiting
To the Editor:
Well, this week puts us Americans all into another month of waiting. This waiting truly requires patience, patience of us all; watchful waiting is another way of thinking about this.
As I thought about this, I did what I am most likely to do. I took up the Holy Bible and did a word search for “patience.” The apostle Paul in his Letter to the Romans provides some very sound advice, and this is found in Romans 12:9-13, and I quote, “Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Do not lag in zeal, be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, preserve in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints, extend hospitality to strangers.”
These pieces of moral advice enable us to behave in ways that build up community, especially when stress threatens to tear it down.
And here is my thank you, well done, good and worthy servants all who are stepping forth to help when we find ourselves in need; whether it be over at the Edenville and Sanford dams in Gladwin/Midland County or in Houghton Lake, Roscommon, and St. Helen in Roscommon County.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Gladwin CD waives fees
To the Editor:
Due to the unprecedented devastation resulting from the flooding and dam failures along the Tittabawassee River watershed, the Gladwin Conservation District will waive fees involving maintenance or extensions of existing permits. As we continue to work on assessing and stabilizing the environmental situation, we ask that you call our office so that we may assist in updating current or potential open permits. If no one answers, please leave a detailed message and we will get back to you as soon as possible.
All soil disturbance greater than 225 sq. ft., and within 500ft. of normal high-water levels will require permitting. We understand that these are unprecedented times and we are here to support our Gladwin Community as we begin to heal from the damage that’s been caused.
God Bless,
Greg Dunham
Soil Erosion Sedimentation Control Administrator
Thank you to all veterans and supporters
To the Editor:
The Gladwin County VFW Post 7303 and auxiliary would like to thank all who stood in remembrance for our fallen veterans on Memorial Day. Everyday we should remember why they gave their all. We are truly grateful and never want to forget them. In our busy lives, things tend to slip away. May it never be said of us that we let this happen.
God give us strength and help us never to forget why we have this great nation. It was truly bought by blood of men and women who thought it was worth giving everything. So when you see our veterans who have made it home, be sure to thank them. Be kind to one another. We all have something to be thankful for. Let everyone you see or know just how thankful you are to be a part of this great nation called the United States of America. The “land of the free and the home of the brave” walk in love and give everyone the grace and mercy you would like , for we will reap what we sow.
Thank you to all our veterans in this great land where we can live at peace. For our struggling veterans, there is help. Call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. There is help for everyone. God bless you all, God bless our troops and God bless America again.
Respectfully,
Elsie Henry
Thank you
To the Editor:
We would like to thank the Gladwin County Road Commission crew members and the managers for the safety of the Gladwin County residents.
All of you did a great job during the 500 year flood. Thank you for the hours that you were out on the roads keeping us all safe. Thank you to the local contractors, Batterbees LF Excavating, Donn Trucking, Greaves Trucking, who helped with replacing culverts that were needed throughout the county.
Sheriff Mike Shea and the law enforcement community for their contribution to the welfare of the community. The fire departments and first responders for alerting residents to the dangers of the flood. And all other volunteers of the county that helped wherever needed.
Ron and Pauline Brabon,
Beaverton