Gladwin
graduation
To the Editor:
The Gladwin Schools did an amazing thing with the graduation and me, as well as many parents, are so very thankful. Also the sheriff department, Gwen at Lime Light, fire department, videographer and everyone else that came together for this is appreciated so much as well. The police and fire department led the escort that went by the schools; and songs were played for the students on 96.5 and that was amazing. I am truly grateful for what everyone did to make this possible and I want to make sure they hear it.
Melissa Castillo
Racism
To the Editor:
I did not seek white male privilege but was born with it. A couple weeks ago I participated in the Midland Black Lives Matter rally with a like-minded friend. Here’s why.
Years ago while reporting for the Clare Sentinel and seeking an accident report at the old Mt. Pleasant State Police post a black trooper greeted me at the desk. He left to find help replaced by two white troopers. While looking for the report they referenced the black officer using racial slurs in their banter.
I did nothing about this but it has stayed with me ever since and surfaces in my mind each time another atrocity committed by police is documented.
I tend to believe only a fraction of police offices commit these acts. Most admirably live up to their mission to protect and serve. A Michigan trooper once changed a tire for me in the rain as I was dressed for a wedding. A warning has usually followed the occasional speeding infraction.
My profile does not instill fear or suspicion. I’ve witnessed the opposite regarding black people many times. We all must act with respect and compassion for our fellow humans.
Ed Rachwitz
Beaverton
Taking the
measure
To the Editor:
To the Roxannes, Charles, LaWandas, Tammys, Jimmys, Amys, Kellys, Heathers, Bonnies, Jamies, Lisas, Maxs and Waynes; to every woman, and to every man whose hands are rough from work, if there is work to be had, whose lives stand upside down because of an invisible Coronavirus and directions from governors and public health officials;
Even as we reopen various businesses, let us not forget who we are, the children of God in whose image we are made and stand, a God whose own son grew up within a family that taught him how to use his hands and his brains as a carpenter, always measuring twice before he cut once.
Think what this means. When we measure twice, we are taking time to be sure we are doing what we should be doing. When we measure twice, we are making sure our work is the best it can be. We do this because we do not want to make a mistake. We do this because we are responsible for our words and our behavior. We do this because we care about those for whom we are working, we are being neighbors to one another.
Our master’s trade matters. A carpenter is all about building up, tearing down only so there can be a building up. As we reopen, we are being called to continue to follow guidelines from our Governor and from the Center for Disease Control, because they care about us and the COVID-19 pandemic. Let us continue to build up as we wear the masks, keep the hands sanitized, practice social distancing. The virus may be invisible, but it never is when it finds a victim and attacks their lungs and life. Our master’s lesson is true, Before we cut once, we need to measure twice and be sure we do what needs to be done, even when it is a pain you know where.
Thanks, and Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt