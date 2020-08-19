Lack of awareness
To the Editor:
COVID-19, It’s a pandemic. Something that hasn’t happened in any of our lifetimes, yet it doesn’t get covered or updated as news in our paper? Why? I am so disappointed in the Record in Gladwin for that matter. We haven’t had lots of cases, but we have had some and people need to be kept aware of where we stand.
I really appreciated linda’s editorial a few weeks ago addressing the lack of mask wearing and social distancing in the businesses in town. Does it really have to hit one of our family members or a dear friend before we start to care about others? I know this may not be published, but I hope it at least gets some consideration.
Janice K. Wildey
Gladwin
Voting by mail
To the Editor:
Dear readers, one and all, I want you all to know I am here to stir up some “good trouble.” I am stirring up “good trouble” because you and I rely on the United States Postal Service to work for us. Yes, we do, and that means we expect the mail we put into the postal service to be delivered in a very timely fashion, without any delay, for any reason, because we know that “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” This describes with precision the work of the USPS from the times of Benjamin Franklin, who started the postal service, through the Pony Express, to Rural Free Delivery (RFD) to today.
I am a citizen of the United States of America; I reside in the State of Michigan and I shall vote within this state and should I decide to vote by mail in ballot, I expect my vote to be counted.
I expect it to be counted because I will use the USPS to deliver this ballot. The USPS is a public service entity. You and I are paying for this entity out of our tax dollars, and I do not support any postmaster general who in any way, shape or form interferes with the ability of our local postal service workers to do the job of sorting the mail at the local office, of getting every piece of mail out into the system as quickly as possible, or who does not understand the full purpose of the United States Postal Service “to bind the nation together through the personal, educational, literacy, and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal service to all communities.” This, my friends, is the official mission of the United States Postal Service.
The deliverance of an application for a mail-in ballot, the receipt of that ballot, and the mailing in of said ballot and the receipt of said ballot in a timely fashion that enables it to be counted properly for the election, for which, it is designated is something that the processes in place and the workers at the ready should be prepared for and able to accomplish, whatever the actual political climate of the times.
Here is to all our federally elected representatives, congressman/congresswoman and senators, and the guardians of the United States Postal Service.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Disappointed in local business
To the Editor:
Once again I found myself needing an item not available at just any store. I had been in this store before and wasn’t happy then, I figured with the new mask mandate that it would be different this time. It wasn’t. Some employees wore masks, and some did not. I went to another local store and found the same thing. I cannot understand why owners cannot require the wearing of masks; it’s your business.
You may be surprised when I mentioned the name of your stores, the reaction was that I won’t stop there, because they don’t wear masks, even if I must drive 30 miles to another store.
There may be customers who are shopping at your store who look very healthy, but have underlying conditions. What about your own families, employees families and friends, don’t they matter? Most people want to help our small town businesses, won’t you help us?
Karen Harhold
Gladwin