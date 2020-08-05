Response to past letter
To the Editor:
I would like to respond to the letter to the Editor in the 7-22-2020 publication, written by Rev. Karen Blatt.
I live in Warren, Michigan, and own a second home in the Beaverton mailing area. As I have the paper mailed to me, I do not receive it for a few days after it is published.
Let me start by saying that I am also a Christian (Catholic), I believe in the Pledge of Allegiance, and I do believe in doing what is right to protect myself and others from the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, your letter states you are deeply disturbed to the point of anger at the people that do not wear a mask. Did you stop to think that not all people can wear a mask due to a medical condition, such as my daughter and granddaughter?
They both have a letter from their doctor that can be presented upon request.
As a so called Christian, did you not stop and question why, not just judge? Do you know how many times my daughter and granddaughter were called names and embarrassed because of the same thing you state in your letter?
Maybe you should take another look at the definition of what a Christian is. I do not believe that neither God (our creator) nor any of this followers would make such a statement without finding out the facts first.
May God bless and watch over you and keep you safe, just as I pray the same for my family.
John F. Satawa