Thank you!
To the Editor:
Gladwin City Park and Recreation in conjunction with the Gladwin Business & Professional Association would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people and businesses who helped to make our Halloween festivities at Gladwin City Park a success. All the little ghosts, princesses, and goblins as well as their parents and grandparents spent the day painting pumpkins and trunk or treating. It was so nice to see everyone come together in these trying times throughout the Community of Gladwin to benefit our children.
Bounce time Rentals (Travis Povey) for donating the Bouncy House; Chee Peng; Deshano family; Family Dollar employees (Mike, Megan, and Dawn); Mr M’s; S&H Engraving; Ace Hardware; Save-A-Lot; Burkhart-Presidio; Northern Expresso; Village Flowers; Lyle’s Flowers; Lambert’s Meat Market; Hotel Bar; Piper’s Pub; Richardson Chevrolet; Greaves Body Shop; Loose Auto Sales; Mack’s On Main; Devere Dennings of Riverwalk Place; and the Gladwin City Police.
Our volunteers, LaVelle and Bill Smith; Alicia Mead; Liz, Dezirae, Charity, Lottie, Kaitlynn, Kasside, Lori, Melissa, Dylan, Audrey, Callie, Alicia, Alexis and Livia, all From Grace Christian Church of Gladwin.
Our park staff, Park Manager, Brian Jungman; Brian and Tara Westphal; Makayla Rogoszewski; and Winnie McGraw.
Gladwin City Park and Recreation
Gladwin Business & Professional Association
Appreciative of support
To the Editor:
This has been quite a year for all of us that is for sure! No one would have ever dreamed that our fair board would have to cancel the Gladwin County Fair. Well we had to do just that along with every other fair and festival across the country. With canceling the fair, we left all of our 4-H and Junior Livestock youth with animals they were raising to be shown and sold at the fair. This was a huge disappointment for a lot of youth exhibitors at our fair.
Well I am here to say as would all of us involved say every year after our livestock auction “our community support of these kids is truly amazing!” This community stepped up to show their support of these young people as they always do. We had buyers from previous years contact kids to buy their animals and kids reached out to previous buyers that, in turn, bought their animals.
We had families buy their kids animals and some of the animals were put back in the herds at their farms. The Family Farm and Home offered their parking lot for the kids to showcase their animals to possibly get buyers. The Gladwin County Record along with many community sponsors had a picture contest in the newspaper where the winners received cash money. Thank you to all involved and the people that paid to vote for those kids pictures.
We had youth doing fundraising to donate money to the fair for expenses. We had fairboard members making payments for fair equipment and generous businesses that just donated to the fair for expenses. Needless to say, like so many businesses and families, it has been a very tough year, but with this amazing community once again showing the youth of our community how important they are.
Thank you is not enough for all the support you give our youth at the Gladwin County Fair year after year! Hope to see you all at the Gladwin County Fair in 2021. Thank you very much Gladwin County!
Kristie Simrau
4-H Leader and
Fairboard Member