Veteran Poppy Drive
To the Editor:
The Gladwin County V.F.W Post 7303 Auxiliary will be rescheduling their Poppy Drive for Gladwin and Beaverton for July 1, 2 and 3 (now being held on July 4 and 5 at Family Farm & Home in Gladwin). Look for our volunteers in town and support our veterans. Everybody can do something. Be sure to be proud to wear a poppy. Our veterans depend on our support wherever we can. All of our lives are touched in the world we live in. Every person matters. So be a part of helping others. Remembering our veterans should be our first priority.
Elsie Henry
Our Pledge
To the Editor:
Ok, I admit it, I like the Fourth of July. But I don’t like it for the reasons you might think, parades or picnics or fireworks. Now they are all nice and fun. But what I like about the Fourth of July comes with all the American flags flagging and floating around!
I like the American Flag, because I like the Pledge of Allegiance that comes with it; you know, the one that starts, “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.”
Yes, that one. I like the Pledge of Allegiance, because it is an aspirational pledge. We as 50 states from the norths of Alaska to the souths of Texas or Florida aspire to achieve what we say in the Pledge. And when we declare these aspirations, we are “directing our hopes toward the achievement of” being a “republic, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I have no problem with the under God piece, because God is the sovereign over all that is seen and unseen, and it bothers me not whether someone believes it or not, because it is true. End of conversation.
What challenges me is the fact that while I can drive from the Northern Kingdom of Maine to St. Petersburg in Florida, or from Fairbanks in Alaska to Brownsville in Texas, that sense of oneness is truly artificial. The “one nation” aspired to is more intangible than that because its about everyone treating and regarding everyone else with dignity, whether they are poor or rich, black or white, straight or transgender. I know I wrestle with remembering to regard someone with dignity when their “ways” do not quite match mine, just saying.
And what matters more is that the Pledge calls on us to aspire to have every citizen of the United States free to vote without harassment; every child living in the United States able to attend a good quality public school in their community or neighborhood; and every person living in the United States be able to have access to affordable health care and health insurance and professional police protection.
Yes, I like the Fourth of July, and here’s to its red, white, and blue; a courageous (red) people committed to achieving purity (white) of justice (blue) for all.
Shalom,
Rev. Karen Blatt
Disappointed in public’s lack of effort
To the Editor:
I stopped at the Gladwin Farmers’ Market last Saturday, but no one waiting in line to get in and very few shoppers had on a mask, so I drove away without the items I wanted to buy. I parked on Cedar Avenue and went into your newly reopened business, but none of the customers were wearing masks and neither were you, so I left without purchasing the gift I had come for.
There were six new cases of COVID-19 in Gladwin County last week. You want the virus to go away? Want our small city’s shops and businesses to thrive again? Well, nothing is going to happen just because you wish it would or pretend it has. But you can make both of those wants become realities by wearing a simple covering over your nose and mouth.
My last stop that Saturday was the drugstore to pick up a prescription needed to treat one of those COVID-19 “underlying issues” the experts say will kill you. I overheard the woman who entered right behind me say to her companion, “Oops, we forgot our masks.” The friend answered, “Oh well, we all have to die sometime.”
I should not die because she and all the others I saw chose to forego a mask during a pandemic. So, regardless of my enthusiasm for its charming and interesting shops, helpful businesses and enticing restaurants, I will not be shopping in Gladwin anytime soon. And I am not alone. Good luck with that economic recovery we all need and want for our downtown.
Linda Clark
Gladwin
Birthday wishes
To the Editor:
Thank you to everyone who remembered my 90th birthday with cards, calls, prayers and visits. A small family gathering was held, but the well wishes came in from all over the country. It was much appreciated.
Wanda Ogg