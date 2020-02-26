Consider voting for bond renewal
To the Editor:
My name is Josh Pahl and I am the Principal of the Gladwin Elementary School. I am in my fourth year as building principal and absolutely love working with the students, staff, and community of Gladwin. My wife and I are raising our 10 year-old-son here in Gladwin. Currently at the elementary school we have grades preschool through second grade with an enrollment close to 440 students.
On Tuesday, March 10, Gladwin Community Schools will have a Zero Increase Bond on the ballot. As the building principal of the Gladwin Elementary School, I would like to share how the passing of this proposal will affect our building. First and foremost, I would like to say that the bond proposal is a zero-increase bond proposal, where taxes will not be increased beyond what property owners are currently paying. If the proposal passes, the elementary school will upgrade all of the heating and ventilation systems, some of which are original to when the building was first built in the early 1950s. Replacing these outdated systems will allow for higher efficiency units to operate the building. The new highly efficient equipment will drastically cut utility bills and allow us to spend the savings on programs for our students.
While the schools have been well maintained over the years, these building systems are far beyond their anticipated lifecycles. Most parts needed for these aged machines are now obsolete. If approved, the bond will make our schools more energy efficient and provide a more controlled environment for our students.
This bond proposal will support the future generations of our community without increasing taxes. I encourage you to get out and vote on March 10.
Sincerely,
Josh Pahl Principal, Gladwin
Elementary School
Disappointed
To the Editor:
Over the twenty years
I have lived here, most of my Letters to the Editor have been “cheerleader type letters.” Not this one.
Not this one because the dominating lead article on the front page of the Feb. 19, 2020 Gladwin Record, the one entitled “ Woman arrested for attempted murder at Gladwin Pines” is nothing but pure, unadulterated exploitative journalism that has no business being on the front page of the Record, or for that fact, anywhere in the paper.
There is so much about the whole situation that no police officer, Gladwin Pines staff, let alone any reporter could know about the whole of the situation, that should have made the Record make the decision – something happened here, we do not know why, it is a tragic situation. In any case, let’s leave it alone and respect the privacy of everyone involved.
Instead, by choosing to bring this event to the front page of the Record, the decision was made to indulge in police blotter journalism, thus leaving all of the named and unnamed without any way of being able to present their own voices into this situation.
Now, let this be clear. I have no ties to the Gladwin Pines, I do not know Corrine Damm. I am in no way connected to the event related in the article.
What I am also clear about is this: of what value to the communities of Gladwin County is this article?
Thank you for enabling me to voice my point of view and for letting the people of Gladwin County use it as one way of thinking about what it is that they want the Gladwin County and Beaverton Clarion to report.
Shalom, Rev. Karen Blatt,
Beaverton
Beaverton town hall meeting encouraging
To the Editor:
January ended with gray skies and temperatures that made the outside world feel inhospitably dreary. But, people who attended the Beaverton Town Hall Meeting on Jan. 28, were encouraged by reports of the city’s ambitious growth and development projects that forecast a bright future for our small town. Saturday, Feb. 1, was a busy day at the Helping Hands Mission. Gray days don’t decrease the traffic in and out of this store on West Brown Street. It was getting near to closing time when a young man came into the store. When the last of the other shoppers had left he approached a volunteer staff member and handed her an envelope. He had not come to shop, but to donate $100.
He would not give his name but said he wanted to donate to a cause that is making a difference. The staff member who called to ask me to put this story into a letter to the editor said, “We feel so blessed that there are people in the community who want to help.” In his State of the City presentation, city manager Heath Kaplan outlined a plan to make Beaverton a small town model for a good place to live. Hopefully those who sat through the Town Hall’s long agenda will be inspired to share what they heard and actively support the city’s Master Plan by donating time, resources, and long term involvement that will help to make a difference in reaching Beaverton’s improvement goals.
Linda Cabose, Beaverton
2020 adult prom a success
To the Editor:
The Gladwin County Trails Recreation Authority (A Trail of Two Cities) heartily thanks everyone who came out to the 2020 Adult Prom fund raiser! Your support, the room filled with pretty ladies and handsome gents and the dance floor jumping with everyone having a great time is so appreciated.
Special thanks to Riverwalk Place for helping us with the event and
EZ Entertainment (Jeff, Angela and Jack Willford) for the DJ services and photo booth. The food was delicious and the presentation was lovely. Jeff was
so entertaining keeping the night rolling along with a variety of tunes for everyone. Angela and Jack at the photo booth with the props for a lasting souvenir added to the fun.
Thank you to the businesses who served as ticket outlets: Village Flowers, Lyles Flowers and Flower Scents. Thank you to the Gladwin County Record who helped with publicity for the event.
We are so pleased with the 1st annual 2020 Adult Prom fund raiser and support for the Trail that we have begun planning for 2021.
A Trail of Two Cities is a multi use, handicap accessible trail along the Cedar River for walking, running, biking, hiking, skateboard- ing and roller blading that is free of charge for use at any time.
Our goal, to connect Gladwin and Beaverton, is in sight and made possible through grants and fund raising. If you would like to donate our address is: Gladwin County Trails Recreation Authority, c/o the City of Gladwin, 1000 W. Cedar Ave., Gladwin, MI 48624.
Mark your calendars, the second annual 2021 Adult Prom on 2/13/2021.
Sincerely,
Mike Ridley Chairman
Gladwin County Recreational Trial Authority
A special Thanks to the Church of Daniel’s Band!
To the Editor:
A benefit dinner was held for me at The Church of Daniel’s Band, Highwood Rd. in Gladwin on Feb. 8 for my trip to Uganda. Our team will be leaving on March 10 for a two week stay, and returning March 26. My flight, passport, shots and visa are paid for now. I am currently raising funds for my rooms, food and travel.
I will be traveling to Uganda, Africa for the first time with Rev. Brenda Smith of The Glory Ministry. She travels six months out of the year to different areas of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and other nations in Africa.
The Glory Ministry currently operates an orphanage, a grade school equivalent to kindergarten to fourth grade, and a bible training institute for pastors that join our ministry. We currently support 19 children all together with school fees and orphan expenses.
If you would like to support my trip to Uganda, please make checks payable to “The Glory Ministry, 3739 Pratt Lake Road, Gladwin, MI 48624” or our web page at thegloryministry.org and hit the “donate here” button.
Thank you so much!
Robert Wood Jr.
Appreciative of Public Transit
To the Editor:
I am writing this letter for two reasons.
1. For senior citizens of Gladwin County who are struggling with the thoughts that they need to give up driving their car and the independence they feel they will lose.
2. To acknowledge the excellent service provided by Gladwin County Transit. I recently went through this transition in my life, dreading having to give up driving and losing my independence. I did not need to worry.
I cannot express how much I appreciate the excellent service that ALL of the staff go out of their way, and above and beyond to provide the wonderful care and service to members of our county! They are helpful, caring and respectful of each and every user of their service! I am grateful to each and everyone of their employees.
Trust me, if you are struggling with having to give up driving and need to use the public transit, you will be amazed at the service you will receive!
A very grateful Gladwin County resident!
The Prom
To the Editor:
On Feb. 15 there was a prom plus a fundraising event for the trail of two cities for both Gladwin and Beaverton. We would like to thank all the people who were involved that made this event happen. The DJ played excellent music, and the food was great, also we want to mention all the people in their formal attire with lots of dancing and smiles.
We also would like to thank the Riverwalk Place as our stay was welcomed fantastic! And we hope that if there is another prom, that we will be there. So much fun!
Diane Wellesley Dennis Zanley