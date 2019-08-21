I love this time of year, early fall! My morning naps are in the chill of the day. Early fall begins at a different time every year. You cannot go by the calendar, but by the weather and the signs of an early fall. The first sign I notice is the geese begin flying in formation and it appears that they are heading south. I have read that they are just practicing and developing wing strength, but in my experience it is just the beginning of other signs.
The next sign I look for is the leaves begin to dry up and fall on the ground. Not a lot of leaves at first, then more. The days of course get shorter, that can be followed on the calendar. The morning dew gets heavy, and the temps drop precipitously even if they warm up to the 70s or 80s during the day. Starlings fly together forming a swiftly moving cloud that dances in the sky. The meteorological definition is that fall starts Sept. 1 and runs to Nov. 30.
The leaf color changes are due to the breakdown of chlorophyll. Red leaves are because of molecules called “anthocyanins” stimulated by too much sun. Some years the trees look like brilliant fireworks, of a spectacular kaleidoscope of paint that is true eye candy.
A new sign of early fall is the comments and questions on Facebook as people notice the subtle changes that seem to be taking place.
A sure sign is how cold it gets as you wake up in the morning. We try to go as long as we can until we begin to turn the heat on, but my tolerance to cold seems to diminish as my age advances. A 38 to 48 degree morning temp means I can use one of my 25 throws piled up in the family room. We have holiday throws, throws that match the couch, throws that match the carpeting, throws that match the dog hair. Most of our throws were Christmas or birthday gifts. Some were impulse purchases from a display in aisles at various stores.
We leave the family room slider blinds fully open allowing the sun to come in through the glass and it warms up the room to 80 degrees even on a 68 degree outside temp. I’m usually half asleep from the warmth before I settle into my “Comfy Chair.” After a long, early fall nap, I began to elevate from a very deep REM sleep to a lighter and lighter sleep, my eyes began to try to open. I rub the sand out of my eyes left by the “Sand Man” who must be related to the “Tooth Fairy” because they both do their jobs while you’re sleeping. And then, as I looked out onto my deck and yard, I noticed the continual march of the inevitable scourge of the fall season: leaves!
As beautiful as they are coloring the trees, when they hit the ground they are just plain work! There are leaves on my deck, on my steps and on my lawn. It begins with just a few here and there. Heck you can just mow over them and the lawnmower will pick them up. And then the night storm comes with high winds and rain and plop! A lawnmower choking, arm burning, back-breaking, leaf raking season begins. You can wait until they all come down and then rake, but by then you have a wet mulch to get off the lawn. One year I waited, and an early winter snow covered them until spring, what a wet mess! I choose to rake three or four times to clean it up. It gives me a reason to run to the Cider Mill for cider and donuts to get the energy to rake some more, and then come home for a nice fall nap!
