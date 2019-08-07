GLADWIN – The Arnold Center will host an E-Cycle Event on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free recycling of copiers, printers, computers, CD’s, calculators, USB drives, hard drives, and cell phones. $10 for hard drive shredding that meets Department of Defense standards for destruction. Certificate of destruction provided.
Drop off locations: Gladwin, 490 Industrial Drive; Beaverton, DPW 130 Saginaw St.; Midland, 400 Wexford Ave. For more information in Gladwin and Beaverton call 989-426-6300 or Midland call 989-631-9570.