GLADWIN – It’s a Dog’s World grooming and pet supply store in Gladwin is hosting a dog benefit on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.
The benefit will provide nail trimming for dogs while collecting donations for flood relief in Gladwin County. To practice social distancing, participating dogs must be on a leash and will need to be left in a sign-specified area of the business in order to be picked up for trimming.
The benefit hours for the weekend will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday.