I was enjoying one of my afternoon naps, sleeping, totally relaxed, enjoying the warmth of the day. So, there I was, studying my eyelids and I noticed something was bothering me. Often when I take my naps, I am being bothered by light in my eyes. It can be a reflection from the sun, or a lamp is turned on. Sometimes it is a noise that catches my attention, I wake up and have to wait for my next nap. This was different. As I sat snuggled into my “comfy chair,” there was something bothering my nose. Something smelled real bad, and as I was becoming conscious, it began to get worse. It’s the kind of smell that guys hanging out together, would say here smell this, and a lot of chuckling would occur. My memories came flooding back of many scents that have bothered me over the years. This odor is unmistakable; it could only be one thing: Wet dog ears. When you smell wet doggie ears, it’s a pukish, waxy, stinky smell that makes you stop breathing for a minute, next is nausea followed by loud groaning from those who breathed it in.
I love dogs, they make the best companions, make me get exercise by demanding that I take them for a daily walk. But sometimes they get stinky. Once the ice is off the water, the dogs feel free to go for a swim whenever they want. The water mixes with the wax in their ears, and then things start to grow in them, and they smell bad.
Dogs love to smell bad. In spring, summer or fall, I honestly don’t know what it is, but once in a while, you can find a dark green stinky mess on the lawn, and my dogs love to roll in it then come and find me so I can smell them. It’s awful and results in a quick bath so I can be in the same room with my dogs. I had one of my golden retrievers get skunked when I was out of town, my wife called to tell me about it. I asked if she used tomato juice on him, and she said we did not have any in the house, so she used ketchup. Ketchup on a long-haired golden, seriously? The dog’s hair was clumped up, sticky, and still stinky. After several baths, the odor diminished unless it rains, then it comes back as strong as ever.
Dogs do not have sweat glands, which helps them, but the panting can be quite loud at times. Doggie breath can also have its own distinctive bouquet. Yes, older dogs may have teeth and gum issues, generating a bad odor, but depending on what they eat or lick, the smell can be quite distinctive. Doggies also seem to love to roll in the mud or muck at the lake. That has an earthy, earthworm smell to it.
No matter what they eat, roll in, step in to get stinky, after a bath they smell okay again and deserve all of the love and treats I give them. Now my cat, on the other hand, love to eat smelly things and then come in to lay down next to me and to lick my hand, yuck! Time to go out and play with my doggies, and then take my nap!
