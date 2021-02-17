GLADWIN – Early in the new year, when Florence DeShano approached Artist Guild Treasurer, Jan Berg Rezmer about the DeShano Foundation making a $300 donation to Gladwin High School Art Dept., Jan quickly offered to assist with the purchase through the Guild. Jan shopped to get the most for the foundation’s money and then snapped this photo on January 28, while making the delivery.
Along with several of her students, Amber Billman, Art Instructor at GHS, accepted the new items. “Because of these donations and the generosity shown to our program, I have not had to charge kids for a canvas in one and a half years! I am so thankful for that, and I know they are as well,” Ms. Billman said.
When Mrs. DeShano heard of that comment, she stated, “How wonderful. The arts are so important and we sometimes forget that. I know they always need art materials and we are happy to donate.”
The Gladwin Area Artist Guild contributes annually to both county high school art departments and will gladly assist others in doing the same. Find the guild on Facebook or call Lora at 989-435-2726.