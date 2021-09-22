University Center
Delta College recognizes students for their high academic achievement each semester. Students must take six or more credit hours to be eligible.
All students who receive a grade point average of 4.0 are placed on the President’s List; students who receive 3.7 through 3.99 grade point averages are placed on the Vice President’s List; and students who receive 3.5 through 3.69 grade point averages are placed on the Dean’s List.
The following are local students recognized for their honors during the 2021 Delta College spring semester.
President’s List
Jaylynn Slabic of Gladwin.
Vice President’s List
Racheal Nichols of Beaverton.
Dean’s List
Tucker Roehrs and Warren Vannest of Gladwin.