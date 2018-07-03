In an American culture that seems to be challenging our faith at every turn, I often wonder what we can do to not only maintain our faith, but to evangelize. A recent article in the Columbia magazine gave me some answers that, if we all put into practice, could make a big difference. In an article titled, “Challenge the Culture”, Peter Wolfgang made these suggestions. While he makes these suggestions for men, I think we can all put them into practice.
First he writes that we should be men of prayer. All Christians, not just Catholics, need to develop a life where prayer is just as important as food and air. We do not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from God. We need to listen, learn, and be formed by daily prayer and study. We are not alone, but endeavor to follow the Lord. Let him be the shepherd and we the sheep. He will protect and provide and give us courage.
Secondly, Mr. Wolfgang writes that we must never lose hope. When we listen to the news we can get discouraged as our faith is attacked. Rather than withdrawing, we need to voice our beliefs as Christians. Most people will respond positively to hearing about Jesus and his way of living. They may object, but God’s way of living is imprinted in all of us and people will respond when the truth is spoken. Be courageous!
Next, he writes that we must show our friends and neighbors a better way. Sometimes we don’t need to say anything, just live our faith and enjoy the fruits of being Christian. People are always watching us, especially when they know we are Christians. They notice the peace and joy that we have and they want it too! Sometimes they pour their hearts out to us and we listen. It is ok to share with them that the solution to your problems is Jesus and his church. Invite them to join you.
The fourth suggestion is that we must be active and practical. Each day we are faced with the decision to follow the Gospel or not. We not only need prayer, but to put our prayer into action as we live the Gospel, not only at home, but also in public and the work place. We can stand up for human rights, vote for people who share our beliefs, volunteer in our communities, donate to good causes, engage in public debate sharing our faith, write letters to government officials or the newspaper, and be respectful of the rights of others. Some of us may even run for public office so as to guide our communities in the way of the Gospel. There is no limit to ways we can be active and practical.
There is much to be done. Yet, it is God’s work. He only requires that we be faithful and respond to his word and share it with others. As one person said, “I am only a beggar, showing other beggars where to find food.”