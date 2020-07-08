BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is supporting businesses with a special gift card program.
For a limited time, participating businesses can purchase $25 gift cards for only $20 to sell to their patrons. This added $5 in value is support from the DDA to encourage consumers to shop locally, buy locally, and support locally. These gift cards can be purchased for a limited time and while supplies last at any Beaverton businesses.
The purchase period is from July 3 through July 18, and the gift cards are valid from July 19 until November 30.
Businesses are able to pickup 20 gift cards at a time from Amy Dull at Flower Scents or from Beaverton Hardware. Unsold gift cards should be returned to either Flower Scents or Beaverton Hardware and the businesses will be issued a check for the $5 difference.
Contact Joe Andrist at jandrist205@gmail.com or Amy Dull at amy@flowerscentsbeaverton.com with any questions.