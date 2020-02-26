BEAVERTON – Dar Grove walked his 1,500th mile on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) alongside many of his friends and family. The fitness center at the BAC also had a new name reveal and ribbon cutting ceremony, for which, Dar did the honors of cutting the ribbon.
A crowd gathered in the gymnasium of the BAC to see Dar Grove, along with friends and family, walk his 1,500th mile. Because of the fact that Miami, FL is approximately 1,500 miles from Beaverton, the event had a Miami theme. Community leader, Scott Govitz welcomed everyone to the event and then kicked off the final laps for Dar.
After Dar completed his final lap around the gymnasium, he settled into a beach chair that was set up in the middle of the gym under a beach umbrella. His friends and family all gathered around him to congratulate him and pose for photos.
A sign congratulating Dar on his 500 miles walked was then updated to 1,500 miles.
Some of the students from the Beaverton High School attended the event and brought pom-poms to cheer Dar on through his final laps. The students were inclined to show up because Dar has always shown them support by cheering them on at all of their home sports games. He mentioned that he has been going to the games since his granddaughter was a student.
“I’ve been going for about 15 or 20 years now,” Dar said.
He has been walking laps around the BAC gymnasium for roughly three years and didn’t start keeping track of his mileage for some time later. Dar walks every Monday, Tuesday and Friday after a coffee break at the Beaverton Tavern. He walks around the gymnasium 41 times which equates to two miles in distance each time.
After some time, the crowd all gathered in the BAC fitness center to watch the ribbon cutting ceremony and to see the unveiling of the new name.
“We’ve been looking for some time at an opportunity to rebrand this [fitness center],” Scott said. “We have a wonderful team of volunteers and that includes everyone from the marketing team on through. The marketing team has spent a lot of effort working through this rebranding opportunity. One of the things we had the opportunity to do was rebrand Dar as well.”
Scott Govitz then presented Dar with a hat that had “BAC Fitness Ambassador” stitched into it. Scott continued by reading a quote from Dar that was made into a sign that sits on the main desk in the fitness center.
Scott read, “Lots of times I come up here when I don’t feel like it. I come in and start walking, and I feel good so I keep doing it. Walking makes me feel good.
The new name for the fitness center was then unveiled as “B Fit” and Dar cut the ribbon to signify the rebranding of the facility. BAC member and marketing coordinator for the new fitness center, Julie French then went over a new challenge that B Fit presents to its members called the Show Up challenge.
“It’s a whole fitness program and it defines what ‘B Fit’ means,” Julie said.
The fitness program was designed to motivate members of B Fit to continue with their own fitness goals by “showing up.” A challenge board was then unveiled. The board started with “Show Up,” then followed with “Step Up, Build Up, Tune Up, Stand Up, Fill Up, Fuel Up, Cheer Up, Rest Up” and then circled back to the beginning. Each of these steps will be a challenge in the program for members to choose which step they wish to pursue for that given week.