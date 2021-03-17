MICHIGAN – The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a non-partisan, non-profit organization, dedicated to preserving the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American Independence, promoting the development of an enlightened public opinion and fostering patriotic citizenship. The local chapter of the DAR is the Michilimacinac Chapter.
Besides contributing to other non-profit organizations both by charitable donations and through service, they sponsor the Annual Good Citizen Award contest, which acknowledges deserving seniors who are chosen by their schools as their Good Citizen winner. Typically, the DAR has a luncheon to recognize the school winners of the contest. However this year due to COVID-19, there was no luncheon. So a small delegate from the DAR had the honor to present the awards to each student individually at their school and in a safe manner. In some of the schools, the winner was able to be acknowledged in front of their peers.
This year there were five participating high schools: Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Marion and Skeels Christian. Each student had to submit several documents which included:
- An outline of how they met the criteria of a Good Citizen, which are Dependability, Service, Leadership and Patriotism.
- A transcript.
- Two letters of reference.
- An essay.
The writing of the essay was supervised, timed, limited to 550 words, and with no prior knowledge of the title for the essay. These documents were submitted to the local DAR Good Citizen Committee Chair, who chose three non-DAR, impartial judges to score each student packet. The highest total scorer would become the Michilimacinac’s Chapter winner. The winner would then advance through the state and national levels of judging, with awards increasing at each level.
It is the honor of the Michilimacinac Chapter of the DAR to present the 2021 local high school winners of the Good Citizen Award Contest: Riley Hayer from Clare, Alicia Frost from Farwell, Taelor Mc Vicar from Harrison, Andrea Weaver from Marion and Rhianon Seiser from Skeels Christian.
Each student received a certificate, a monetary award, a pin and a wallet size card. Congratulations to these deserving students for all of their accomplishments and for being chosen as winners of the Good Citizen contest for their schools! Riley Hayer of Clare is the Michilimacinac Chapter winner of the 2021 DAR Good Citizen Award. Congratulations Riley!