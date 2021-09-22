Throughout the history of humanity there has been a consistent sense that our current understanding of the humans and humanity is the best and that any idea of the past is not as good. This is often the attitude of those who ignorantly write off past philosophy, world view, religious views and beliefs with the statement, “That’s how people used to think. We don’t think that way now. We know better.” Current thinking states that progress can only be made if we abandon the past and move forward, looking for new and better answers.
At best, this type of thinking is egotistical and expresses an arrogance and ignorance that prevents us from learning about our current situation. It doesn’t allow us to form a better world or become a better person by reflecting on the past. Rather than rejecting the past, we ought to learn all we can about it to apply this knowledge to solve current problems.
Jesus spoke of the Kingdom of God in terms of one who goes to his attic and plays a game of “keep and throw away.” What are the things we ought to keep and what are the things we ought to throw away? Some in our current modern way of thinking have concluded that we ought to throw out systems of government that are dictatorial. Others want to do away with individual rights in favor of group rights. Others want to throw out religion in favor of a belief in science and human intelligence. Others want to throw out norms of morality in favor of just being “natural.”
When I first went to college, I was excited to hear that we know more and better today and relished in the new ideas that I was learning. I learned that religion was a thing of the past. I learned that I was ok just as I was, no need for improvement, no need for morality. At the time it was exciting, but there was an internal awareness that all was not right with this way of thinking. I had no one to help with this. That was fifty years ago.
I then had an encounter with Jesus Christ, and I knew that what the university was teaching was full of errors. Their current way of thinking, while being touted as freedom, was an abandonment of God and his way of life. Since then, I have concluded that only God has the answers to current problems. When we do things our way, and not his way, things are only going to get worse. The Bible in 1 Timothy 6 says, “Whoever teaches and does not agree with the true words of our Lord Jesus Christ and with the teaching of our religion is swollen with pride and knows nothing. He has an unhealthy desire to argue and quarrel about words, and this bring on jealousy, dissension, insults, evil suspicions and constant arguments from men whose minds do not function and who no longer have the truth. They think religion is a way to become rich.” How ignorant, egotistical, and arrogant it is for any of us to think that we don’t need Jesus and his teaching. Someone said that those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his light shine upon you and give you his peace.”