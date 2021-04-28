CLARE/GLADWIN – The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for March.
CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:
Cal Woodbury of Gladwin (Advanced Manufacturing); Chloe Bruner of Gladwin and Kyleigh Hamacher of Farwell (Agricultural Science); Eli Meddles of Clare and Ethan Gee of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Peyton Mogg of Harrison and Ethan Wolfe of Beaverton (Construction Trades); Layne Criscuolo of Harrison and Logan Simrau of Gladwin (Criminal Justice); Sara Adkins of Clare and Evan Wilson of Harrison (Culinary Arts); Emma Decker of Clare and Braxton Hutchinson of Farwell (Digital Media); Luke Thompson of Clare and Brooke Last of Gladwin (Education Occupations); Brennah Lubs of Clare and Montana Jordan of Harrison (Health Occupations); and Theodore Bell of Clare and Jackson Collins of Harrison (Welding Technology).
The CTE program is grateful to the sponsors who support the Students of the Month program by donating gift certificates to the honorees. Sponsors include Buccilli’s Pizza of Clare and Farwell and Hungry Howie’s Pizza of Gladwin.
Clare-Gladwin CTE provides what was previously recognized in local high schools as vocational education or skilled trades training. CTE offers that training to juniors and seniors at high schools in Beaverton, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin and Harrison in many diverse career fields, including Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Construction Trades, Health Occupations, Advanced Integrated Manufacturing, Digital Media, Welding Technology, Education Occupations, Criminal Justice and Agricultural Science. Students learn valuable professional and personal skills that help prepare them for life after high school, whether it’s in college, the workforce or both. For more information, visit the CTE website at www.CTEitsworking.com.