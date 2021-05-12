Clare
The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for April.
CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:
Ian Graves of Gladwin (Advanced Manufacturing); Mia Meadows of Clare and Benjamin Holmes of Harrison (Agricultural Science); Gabrielle Susdorf of Harrison and Xander Dell of Beaverton (Automotive Technology); Jacob Rea-Grover of Farwell and Jakob Wetherhult of Beaverton (Construction Trades); Kaetylnn Dickinson and Kylie Allbee, both of Clare (Criminal Justice); Anna Killian of Beaverton and Chloe Beavers of Harrison (Culinary Arts); Adrian Heath of Beaverton and Johnmy Dumlao of Harrison (Digital Media); Christian Hitchcock of Clare, Atiya Jennings of Gladwin and Caylee O’Rourke of Harrison (Education Occupations); Kaitlyn Levine of Gladwin and Samantha Vernetti of Harrison (Health Occupations); and Brandon Gilpin of Harrison and Gavin Conroy of Farwell (Welding Technology).
The CTE program is grateful to the sponsors who support the Students of the Month program by donating gift certificates to the honorees. Sponsors include Buccilli’s Pizza of Clare and Farwell and Hungry Howie’s Pizza of Gladwin.
Clare-Gladwin CTE provides what was previously recognized in local high schools as vocational education or skilled trades training. CTE offers that training to juniors and seniors at high schools in Beaverton, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin and Harrison in many diverse career fields, including Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Construction Trades, Health Occupations, Advanced Integrated Manufacturing, Digital Media, Welding Technology, Education Occupations, Criminal Justice and Agricultural Science. Students learn valuable professional and personal skills that help prepare them for life after high school, whether it’s in college, the workforce or both. For more information, visit the CTE website at www.CTEitsworking.com.