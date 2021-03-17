CLARE – The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for February.
CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:
Cal Woodbury of Gladwin (Advanced Manufacturing); Alexander Wargo and Alina Scott of Farwell (Agricultural Science); Lee Risch of Harrison and Lukas Newman of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Johnathon Vyskocil of Farwell and Antonio Basilisco of Beaverton (Construction Trades); Kaden Flansburgh of Beaverton and Devin Null of Gladwin (Criminal Justice); Audrey Wilkes of Clare and Michael Kirby III of Harrison (Culinary Arts); Ethan Rowland and Sara Blumerich of Harrison (Digital Media); Jazmyn Wiley of Farwell and Hailey Clark of Harrison (Education Occupations); Kayla Augustine of Beaverton and Seth Jackson of Harrison (Health Occupations); and Kolten Gordert of Beaverton and Logan Ashcroft of Harrison (Welding Technology).
The CTE program is grateful to the sponsors who support the Students of the Month program by donating gift certificates to the honorees. Sponsors include Buccilli’s Pizza of Clare and Farwell and Hungry Howie’s Pizza of Gladwin.