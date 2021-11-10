Clare/Gladwin counties
Clare-Gladwin Career and Technical Education students in the Education Occupations program had the opportunity to attend a student conference at SVSU last week. This conference is called LIFT – SVSU Leaders Influencing Future Teachers and is directed specifically to CTE Education students in the state of Michigan.
Students attended an opening welcome, then three workshop sessions. Students were able to choose workshops of interest to them. Panels included College of Education Student Panel; The Teacher’s Guide to Understanding Brain States; Challenges of College; and How to Thrive in Your First Year, or Commuting Versus Dorm Life – What is the Best Fit for You?
Students had lunch on campus at the Marketplace and participated in a tour of campus, including a couple mock dorm rooms. The closing session was led by Jennifer Pahl, a recruiter for SVSU and the wife of Josh Pahl, principal of Gladwin Elementary, which currently has seven CTE Education Occupations students placed in the building.
Students each received a SVSU bag and a t-shirt with the expression “Those who can, do! Those who can do it all, teach” printed on them.
Clare-Gladwin CTE provides what was previously recognized in local high schools as vocational education or skilled trades training. CTE offers that training to juniors and seniors at high schools in Beaverton, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin and Harrison in many diverse career fields, including Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Construction Trades, Health Occupations, Advanced Integrated Manufacturing, Digital Media, Welding Technology, Education Occupations, Criminal Justice and Agricultural Science.
Students learn valuable professional and personal skills that help prepare them for life after high school, whether it’s in college, the workforce or both. For more information, visit the CTE website at www.CTEitsworking.com.