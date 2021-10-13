Clare
The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for September. CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:
Destiny Page of Beaverton, Advanced Manufacturing; Sabrina Fischer of Farwell and Brittany Hansen of Harrison, Agricultural Science; Lee Risch of Harrison and Ethan Gee of Gladwin, Automotive Technology; Jaynie Hamilton of Harrison and Nathan Stein of Gladwin, Construction Trades; Nathan Humphrey of Clare and Valerie Rahl of Clare, Criminal Justice; Austin Dobson of Beaverton and Todd Kirchen of Harrison, Culinary Arts; Braxton Hutchinson of Farwell and Shayden Sample of Beaverton, Digital Media; Gianna Forster of Harrison and Jiaryatou Cisse of Harrison, Education Occupations; Kaitlin Best of Clare and Alayna Winter of Clare, Health Occupations; Austin Spanke of Farwell and Austin Sheets of Beaverton, Welding Technology.
The CTE program is grateful to the sponsors who support the Students of the Month program by donating gift cards to the honorees. This month’s sponsor is Jay’s Sporting Goods.
Clare-Gladwin CTE provides what was previously recognized in local high schools as vocational education or skilled trades training. CTE offers that training to juniors and seniors at high schools in Beaverton, Clare, Farwell, Gladwin and Harrison in many diverse career fields, including Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, Construction Trades, Health Occupations, Advanced Integrated Manufacturing, Digital Media, Welding Technology, Education Occupations, Criminal Justice and Agricultural Science. Students learn valuable professional and personal skills that help prepare them for life after high school, whether it’s in college, the workforce or both. For more information, visit the CTE website at www.CTEitsworking.com.