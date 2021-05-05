I just became reanimated from my morning nap. It is a slow process as I have gotten older. Waking up seems to take more time now than it used to. Everything seems to take more time except the clock which seems to move faster.
When I was 17, I worked in a warehouse sticking shelves filling orders all that entails keeping product shipped out to the stores in this case Sherman Drugs, a small chain in the Detroit area. I worked for the warehouse manager, Owen Drinkard who managed essentially me.
The chain was owned by Steven Walh a very nice man who was skilled at buying all of the many items that had nothing to do with the pharmacy but were stocked on the shelves. There was everything from bubble gum, to make-up, hair dye, radios, kids toys and too many things to mention.
I loved the old-style pharmacy that had a soda fountain and served a quick lunch and the best shakes, malts and soda concoctions mixing flavors with pop to personalize your drink.
I had to be at work by 9 a.m. sharp. I would wet my alarm for 8:40 a.m., jump out of bed, run to the bathroom, shave, take care of business then hustle back to my bedroom, dress, which took about five minutes, head to the kitchen eat breakfast, another five minutes, then head out to my care for the 10 minute drive to work and make is just on time. I was exhausted by the time I made it to work.
Then it was hard work to get everything done and leave by 5:30. I don’t remember taking any breaks and lunch was a half hour.
Fast forward to today! If I have to be somewhere like church for example, I have to leave the house at 7:30 a.m. and to make choir practice by 8 a.m. and services start at 8:30 a.m. Based on my 17-year-old schedule, I would get up at 7:10 a.m. and be able to be out the door by 7:30.
My actual schedule is that I’m up by 6 a.m. as I seem to be every day, turn on the coffee, let the dogs out, take care of shaving and other essential morning duties, I look at the clock and it is 6:20 a.m. I am not ready to leave the house. I turn on the news, sip my coffee look up at the rapidly moving clock on the mantle and it is now 7 a.m. I am not ready to leave the house.
I think about getting something to eat, look back up and it is now 7:10 a.m. I head to the kitchen, have one peanut butter toast, take my vitamins look at the clock it is now 7:20 a.m. I am not ready to leave the house.
I head to my bedroom, get dressed, make sure I have my wallet, keys, phones, a water and get into my car it is now 7:40. I am ready to leave the house. I make it just on time to choir practice, with speeding of course, and begin my duties as cantor.
I do not believe that I am slowing down, I believe that time is speeding up, at least that’s what the clock seems to be saying. I remember talking to my grandpa Harry towards the end of his life’s journey, he said, “The years turn to months, the months turn to weeks, the weeks turn to days and the days turn to hours, and the hours turn to minutes.” I guess it’s like a countdown to heaven!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others. – © Joel M. Vernier 05/02/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.